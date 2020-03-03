Zoodles with Fresh Tomato Sauce
Zucchini and Tomato Pasta
Why We Love It: Skip the pasta but not the sauce! Zoodles are a great alternative to pasta, especially with this homemade tomato sauce to top it off.
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS
- 2 dates
- 6 sun-dried tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon of tomato paste
- 1 whole tomato
- 2 garlic gloves
- 1/4- 1/3 cup of olive oil
- 4 zucchinis
- Half a bunch of coriander to serve
INSTRUCTIONS
- Spiralize the zucchinis into noodles. Place into a bowl.
- Put everything else in a food processor and blend until smooth.
- Mix the sauce into the noodles.
- Serve with coriander on top.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 349, Protein 3g, Total Fat 27.5g, Sat. Fat 4g, Total Carbohydrates 27g, Sugar 21g, Fiber 4g