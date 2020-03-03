Zoodles with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Zucchini and Tomato Pasta

Why We Love It: Skip the pasta but not the sauce! Zoodles are a great alternative to pasta, especially with this homemade tomato sauce to top it off.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS 2 dates

6 sun-dried tomatoes

1 teaspoon of tomato paste

1 whole tomato

2 garlic gloves

1/4- 1/3 cup of olive oil

4 zucchinis

Half a bunch of coriander to serve