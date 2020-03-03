Zoodles with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Zucchini and Tomato Pasta

Why We Love It: Skip the pasta but not the sauce! Zoodles are a great alternative to pasta, especially with this homemade tomato sauce to top it off.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 dates
  • 6 sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon of tomato paste
  • 1 whole tomato
  • 2 garlic gloves
  • 1/4- 1/3 cup of olive oil
  • 4 zucchinis
  • Half a bunch of coriander to serve

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Spiralize the zucchinis into noodles. Place into a bowl.
  2. Put everything else in a food processor and blend until smooth.
  3. Mix the sauce into the noodles.
  4. Serve with coriander on top.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 349, Protein 3g, Total Fat 27.5g, Sat. Fat 4g, Total Carbohydrates 27g, Sugar 21g, Fiber 4g

