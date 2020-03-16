Healthy and Filling Tofu Scramble Topped with Fresh Dill

Tofu Scramble

Why We Love It: This tofu scramble is a great source of protein, fiber, and B-vitamins to start your morning with.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 8 ounces silken tofu - drained

1/2 celery stalks

1 garlic clove

1/2 yellow onion

1/2 cup of cauliflower, broken/chopped up into tiny pieces

1/3 cup nutritional yeast seasoning

1 tablespoon chopped dill

1 teaspoon salt

Dash of oil Optional: Make a side of greens or hummus