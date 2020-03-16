Healthy and Filling Tofu Scramble Topped with Fresh Dill

Tofu Scramble

Why We Love It: This tofu scramble is a great source of protein, fiber, and B-vitamins to start your morning with.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 8 ounces silken tofu - drained
  • 1/2 celery stalks
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/2 yellow onion
  • 1/2 cup of cauliflower, broken/chopped up into tiny pieces
  • 1/3 cup nutritional yeast seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon chopped dill
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Dash of oil

Optional: Make a side of greens or hummus

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a large frypan, heat a little oil, add the garlic, onion, celery, and cauliflower. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, allowing the onion and celery to soften and brown a little.
  2. Add the tofu, yeast, and salt and mix it around. Cook for 3-5 minutes. If a lot of water comes out, just tip it out, or use a spoon to get rid of it.
  3. Before serving mix through the dill. Add pepper to serve on your favorite piece of toast with a side of greens or hummus.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 207, Protein 18.5g, Total Fat 12g, Sat. Fat 1.5g, Total Carbohydrates 12g, Sugar 2g, Fiber 5g

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 1 Breakfast
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top