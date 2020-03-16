Healthy and Filling Tofu Scramble Topped with Fresh Dill
Tofu Scramble
Why We Love It: This tofu scramble is a great source of protein, fiber, and B-vitamins to start your morning with.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 8 ounces silken tofu - drained
- 1/2 celery stalks
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/2 yellow onion
- 1/2 cup of cauliflower, broken/chopped up into tiny pieces
- 1/3 cup nutritional yeast seasoning
- 1 tablespoon chopped dill
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Dash of oil
Optional: Make a side of greens or hummus
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large frypan, heat a little oil, add the garlic, onion, celery, and cauliflower. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, allowing the onion and celery to soften and brown a little.
- Add the tofu, yeast, and salt and mix it around. Cook for 3-5 minutes. If a lot of water comes out, just tip it out, or use a spoon to get rid of it.
- Before serving mix through the dill. Add pepper to serve on your favorite piece of toast with a side of greens or hummus.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 207, Protein 18.5g, Total Fat 12g, Sat. Fat 1.5g, Total Carbohydrates 12g, Sugar 2g, Fiber 5g