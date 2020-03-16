Raspberry & Rhubarb Compote with Coconut Yogurt

Why We Love It: Yogurt is one of the wonderful fermented products that help balance out the bacterias we need for a healthy gut. Studies show that there is a direct correlation between gut health and immunity and wellbeing.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS For the Coconut Yogurt 2 cups coconut milk

2 probiotic capsules For the Raspberry Compote 2 cups rhubarb, stalks trimmed

1/3 cup coconut sugar

1/4 cup orange juice

2 cups fresh raspberries To Serve Fresh raspberries

Pomegranate seeds

INSTRUCTIONS For the Coconut Yogurt In a large bowl, whisk the probiotic capsules into the coconut milk. Place into a couple of sterilized jars and cover with cheesecloth or a light tea towel. Leave out somewhere not in direct sunlight for 24 to 48 hours to activate – this is what gives it the tangy flavor and the fermentation goodness. Place in the fridge with an airtight lid on it to cool and then serve with the below compote, with your favorite muesli or maple syrup. It can store for a week in the fridge. For the Raspberry Compote Place the ingredients in a large saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently for the first few minutes until the sugar starts to dissolve and the rhubarb releases juices. Turn the heat down and cover. Simmer for around ten minutes or until the rhubarb is soft. To Serve To serve as in the picture, place a few tablespoons of the compote in the bottom of a jar or bowl. Add some coconut yogurt on top. Sprinkle with fresh raspberry and pomegranate seeds.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 399, Protein 4.5g, Total Fat 29g, Sat. Fat 9.5g, Total Carbohydrate 36.5g, Sugar 25.5g Fiber 8.5g