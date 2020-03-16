Raspberry & Rhubarb Compote with Coconut Yogurt
Raspberry & Rhubarb Compote with Coconut Yogurt
Why We Love It: Yogurt is one of the wonderful fermented products that help balance out the bacterias we need for a healthy gut. Studies show that there is a direct correlation between gut health and immunity and wellbeing.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
For the Coconut Yogurt
- 2 cups coconut milk
- 2 probiotic capsules
For the Raspberry Compote
- 2 cups rhubarb, stalks trimmed
- 1/3 cup coconut sugar
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 2 cups fresh raspberries
To Serve
- Fresh raspberries
- Pomegranate seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
For the Coconut Yogurt
- In a large bowl, whisk the probiotic capsules into the coconut milk. Place into a couple of sterilized jars and cover with cheesecloth or a light tea towel.
- Leave out somewhere not in direct sunlight for 24 to 48 hours to activate – this is what gives it the tangy flavor and the fermentation goodness.
- Place in the fridge with an airtight lid on it to cool and then serve with the below compote, with your favorite muesli or maple syrup. It can store for a week in the fridge.
For the Raspberry Compote
- Place the ingredients in a large saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently for the first few minutes until the sugar starts to dissolve and the rhubarb releases juices.
- Turn the heat down and cover. Simmer for around ten minutes or until the rhubarb is soft.
To Serve
- To serve as in the picture, place a few tablespoons of the compote in the bottom of a jar or bowl.
- Add some coconut yogurt on top.
- Sprinkle with fresh raspberry and pomegranate seeds.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 399, Protein 4.5g, Total Fat 29g, Sat. Fat 9.5g, Total Carbohydrate 36.5g, Sugar 25.5g Fiber 8.5g