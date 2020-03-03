Chickpea and Lentil Burger

Why We Love It: Veggie burgers are a great way to include high protein legumes into diets, such as this recipe with lentils and beans.

Note: You can have it as the center of a burger but I also like them on the side of a salad, with a drizzle of good chili sauce and vegan tahini.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS ¼ cup olive oil

1 onion

1 teaspoon cumin

3 garlic cloves, diced

1 bunch of dill, chopped

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 ¾ cups lentils, cooked or from a can

1 ¾ cups chickpeas, cooked or from a can

3 tablespoons tahini

½ cup breadcrumbs

¼ cup of flour – whichever you prefer

INSTRUCTIONS In a fry pan, on low heat, add 1 tablespoon of oil and cook the onion, garlic, and spices for a few minutes, mixing to keep from burning. Mash together the ingredients apart from the breadcrumbs and flour, leaving some texture to the mash ( rather than blending totally - this is a key I have learned remaking burgers work!) Add breadcrumbs into the blended mix afterward. Shape into patties. Dust down the sides of the patty in flour. Heat in a fry pan, cooking both sides until golden, for around 5 minutes per side.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 611, Protein 24.5g, Total Fat 24g, Sat. Fat 3.5g, Total Carbohydrate 77.5g, Sugar 9.5g, Fiber 18.5g, 109% Folate