Chickpea and Lentil Burger
Why We Love It: Veggie burgers are a great way to include high protein legumes into diets, such as this recipe with lentils and beans.
Note: You can have it as the center of a burger but I also like them on the side of a salad, with a drizzle of good chili sauce and vegan tahini.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 onion
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 3 garlic cloves, diced
- 1 bunch of dill, chopped
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 ¾ cups lentils, cooked or from a can
- 1 ¾ cups chickpeas, cooked or from a can
- 3 tablespoons tahini
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup of flour – whichever you prefer
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a fry pan, on low heat, add 1 tablespoon of oil and cook the onion, garlic, and spices for a few minutes, mixing to keep from burning.
- Mash together the ingredients apart from the breadcrumbs and flour, leaving some texture to the mash ( rather than blending totally - this is a key I have learned remaking burgers work!) Add breadcrumbs into the blended mix afterward.
- Shape into patties. Dust down the sides of the patty in flour.
- Heat in a fry pan, cooking both sides until golden, for around 5 minutes per side.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 611, Protein 24.5g, Total Fat 24g, Sat. Fat 3.5g, Total Carbohydrate 77.5g, Sugar 9.5g, Fiber 18.5g, 109% Folate