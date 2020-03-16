Pesto Dip with Baked Tortilla Chips
Pesto Punch
Why We Love It: Pesto is a great way to add nutrients, flavors, and greens to a dish, but is also a great dip and spread for veggies or bread.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1 bunch of basil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 cups of spinach
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ cups of nuts (almonds and walnuts)
NOTE: You can add a touch more oil or water if you need to get the consistency smoother
INSTRUCTIONS
- Put them in the blender and blend away! You can eat fresh or store in an airtight container.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 471, Protein 10.5g, Total Fat 45.5g, Sat. Fat 4.5g, Total Carbohydrates 12g, Sugar 2.5g, Fiber 6g,