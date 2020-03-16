Pesto Dip with Baked Tortilla Chips

Pesto Punch

Why We Love It: Pesto is a great way to add nutrients, flavors, and greens to a dish, but is also a great dip and spread for veggies or bread.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 1 bunch of basil

Juice of 1 lemon

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 cups of spinach

1/3 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups of nuts (almonds and walnuts) NOTE: You can add a touch more oil or water if you need to get the consistency smoother