Pesto Dip with Baked Tortilla Chips

Pesto Punch

Why We Love It: Pesto is a great way to add nutrients, flavors, and greens to a dish, but is also a great dip and spread for veggies or bread.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 bunch of basil
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 2 cups of spinach
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 ½ cups of nuts (almonds and walnuts)

NOTE: You can add a touch more oil or water if you need to get the consistency smoother

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Put them in the blender and blend away! You can eat fresh or store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 471, Protein 10.5g, Total Fat 45.5g, Sat. Fat 4.5g, Total Carbohydrates 12g, Sugar 2.5g, Fiber 6g,

