Spiced Oats Bowl With Apples and Ginger
Why We Love It: Porridge is a healthy and quick option for breakfast. Oats are nourishing, and when you mix it with fruit, plant-based milk, and spices this is a breakfast bowl with protein, minerals, vitamins, and enzymes
Serves 1
INGREDIENTS
- ⅓ cup oats
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon, ground
- 1 teaspoon of freshly grated ginger (or you can use ground if you like)
- 1-2 teaspoons maple syrup
- ¼ cup nut milk
- ½ apple diced (or any fruit you like!)
- 2 tablespoons of seeds (flaxseeds, hemp, sunflower, chia or mix them up)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Put the oats in a small saucepan and cover with ¾ cup of water, cook, stirring occasionally until the oats start to become creamy. Add the ginger and cinnamon and store though, cooking for another couple of minutes.
- Serve the oats into a bowl and top with the fruit, seeds, maple, and milk.
- For those who like it a little sweeter, you can add some cut up prunes to top.
- Grated orange zest is also lovely and warm
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 411, Protein 13g; Total Fat 13g, Sat.Fat 1.5g, Total Carbohydrates 64.5g, Sugar 19.5g, Fiber 14g,