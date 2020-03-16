Spiced Oats Bowl With Apples and Ginger

Warming Spiced Oats Bowl

Why We Love It: Porridge is a healthy and quick option for breakfast. Oats are nourishing, and when you mix it with fruit, plant-based milk, and spices this is a breakfast bowl with protein, minerals, vitamins, and enzymes

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS ⅓ cup oats

½ teaspoon cinnamon, ground

1 teaspoon of freshly grated ginger (or you can use ground if you like)

1-2 teaspoons maple syrup

¼ cup nut milk

½ apple diced (or any fruit you like!)

2 tablespoons of seeds (flaxseeds, hemp, sunflower, chia or mix them up)