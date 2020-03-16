Spiced Oats Bowl With Apples and Ginger

Warming Spiced Oats Bowl

Why We Love It: Porridge is a healthy and quick option for breakfast. Oats are nourishing, and when you mix it with fruit, plant-based milk, and spices this is a breakfast bowl with protein, minerals, vitamins, and enzymes

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

  • ⅓ cup oats
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon, ground
  • 1 teaspoon of freshly grated ginger (or you can use ground if you like)
  • 1-2 teaspoons maple syrup
  • ¼ cup nut milk
  • ½ apple diced (or any fruit you like!)
  • 2 tablespoons of seeds (flaxseeds, hemp, sunflower, chia or mix them up)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Put the oats in a small saucepan and cover with ¾ cup of water, cook, stirring occasionally until the oats start to become creamy. Add the ginger and cinnamon and store though, cooking for another couple of minutes.
  2. Serve the oats into a bowl and top with the fruit, seeds, maple, and milk.
  3. For those who like it a little sweeter, you can add some cut up prunes to top.
  4. Grated orange zest is also lovely and warm

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 411, Protein 13g; Total Fat 13g, Sat.Fat 1.5g, Total Carbohydrates 64.5g, Sugar 19.5g, Fiber 14g,

