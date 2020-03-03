Baked Eggplant Casserole with Lentils and Pomegranate Seeds

Why We Love It: Warm, nourishing and easy.

Serves 4

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook lentils according to directions on package. If you are running low on time you can always buy an organic tin of lentils. In a large pot, cook some of the oil and eggplant for 5 minutes. Add onion and garlic and continue cooking for another ten minutes, stirring. Add some more olive oil and the tomatoes and half a cup of water. In a casserole dish, add the quinoa and half the eggplant slices, then the lentils, then more eggplant over the top. Sprinkle some olive oil, capers and pomegranate seeds. Cook in the oven for an hour. Sprinkle cut up parsley and mint over the top. Salt to taste.

NOTE: When you serve this, it is not meant to look “perfect” It tastes great, but it is one of those home-cooked meals that might not win photo competitions!