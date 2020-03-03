Baked Eggplant Casserole with Lentils and Pomegranate Seeds
Eggplant Casserole
Why We Love It: Warm, nourishing and easy.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup brown lentils
- 3 eggplants, thickly sliced
- 1 brown onion sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- ½ - 1 cup pomegranates seeds
- ⅓ cup capers
- ½ cup mint, chopped
- ½ cup parsley chopped
- 1 cup cooked quinoa (mix with your favorite spices for an extra kick)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook lentils according to directions on package. If you are running low on time you can always buy an organic tin of lentils.
- In a large pot, cook some of the oil and eggplant for 5 minutes.
- Add onion and garlic and continue cooking for another ten minutes, stirring.
- Add some more olive oil and the tomatoes and half a cup of water.
- In a casserole dish, add the quinoa and half the eggplant slices, then the lentils, then more eggplant over the top. Sprinkle some olive oil, capers and pomegranate seeds.
- Cook in the oven for an hour.
- Sprinkle cut up parsley and mint over the top. Salt to taste.
NOTE: When you serve this, it is not meant to look “perfect” It tastes great, but it is one of those home-cooked meals that might not win photo competitions!
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 416, Protein 21g, Total Fat 3g, Sat. Fat 0.5g, Total Carbohydrates 84g, Sugar 26.5g, Fiber 23g