Baked Eggplant Casserole with Lentils and Pomegranate Seeds

Eggplant Casserole

Why We Love It: Warm, nourishing and easy.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup brown lentils
  • 3 eggplants, thickly sliced
  • 1 brown onion sliced
  • 4 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • ½ - 1 cup pomegranates seeds
  • ⅓ cup capers
  • ½ cup mint, chopped
  • ½ cup parsley chopped
  • 1 cup cooked quinoa (mix with your favorite spices for an extra kick)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cook lentils according to directions on package. If you are running low on time you can always buy an organic tin of lentils.
  2. In a large pot, cook some of the oil and eggplant for 5 minutes.
  3. Add onion and garlic and continue cooking for another ten minutes, stirring.
  4. Add some more olive oil and the tomatoes and half a cup of water.
  5.  In a casserole dish, add the quinoa and half the eggplant slices, then the lentils, then more eggplant over the top. Sprinkle some olive oil, capers and pomegranate seeds.
  6. Cook in the oven for an hour.
  7. Sprinkle cut up parsley and mint over the top. Salt to taste.

NOTE: When you serve this, it is not meant to look “perfect” It tastes great, but it is one of those home-cooked meals that might not win photo competitions!

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 416, Protein 21g, Total Fat 3g, Sat. Fat 0.5g, Total Carbohydrates 84g, Sugar  26.5g, Fiber 23g

