Quinoa and Veggie Sushi
Why We Love It: This isn't your normal sushi roll. Substituting rice with quinoa gives you a low-calorie and high protein dinner filled with veggies.
Serves 5
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup of quinoa
- 5 nori paper sheets
- 1 sliced avocado
- 1-2 Lebanese cucumbers
- 1 cup of snow-pea sprouts
- ¼ cup of sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon sushi rice vinegar
To serve:
- Pickled Ginger
- Tamari
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cook the Quinoa-rinse and cook on medium heat on stove with 2 cups water for approximately 10-15 minutes, all water evaporated. Add the rice vinegar.
- Slice your vegetables while quinoa is cooking.
- Spread out a thin layer of quinoa on ⅔ of one nori sheets.
- Assemble the ingredients across the middle.
- Then tightly roll the nori and vegetables and quinoa up using either your hands or a bamboo mat.
- Cut to the size you want. To make this easier you can either put in the fridge for 5 minutes and then cut or I put some rice vinegar on a very sharp knife and cut very carefully.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 208, Protein 8g, Total Fat 8g, Sat. Fat 1g, Total Carbohydrates 27.5g, Sugar 1g, Fiber 5.5g