Quinoa and Veggie Sushi

Quinoa Sushi

Why We Love It: This isn't your normal sushi roll. Substituting rice with quinoa gives you a low-calorie and high protein dinner filled with veggies.

Serves 5

INGREDIENTS 1 cup of quinoa

5 nori paper sheets

1 sliced avocado

1-2 Lebanese cucumbers

1 cup of snow-pea sprouts

¼ cup of sesame seeds

1 tablespoon sushi rice vinegar To serve: Pickled Ginger

Tamari