Quinoa and Veggie Sushi

Quinoa Sushi

Why We Love It: This isn't your normal sushi roll. Substituting rice with quinoa gives you a low-calorie and high protein dinner filled with veggies.

Serves 5

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup of quinoa
  • 5 nori paper sheets
  • 1 sliced avocado
  • 1-2 Lebanese cucumbers
  • 1 cup of snow-pea sprouts
  • ¼  cup of sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon sushi rice vinegar

To serve:

  • Pickled Ginger
  • Tamari

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Cook the Quinoa-rinse and cook on medium heat on stove with 2 cups water for approximately 10-15 minutes, all water evaporated. Add the rice vinegar.
  2. Slice your vegetables while quinoa is cooking.
  3. Spread out a thin layer of quinoa on ⅔ of one nori sheets.
  4. Assemble the ingredients across the middle.
  5. Then tightly roll the nori and vegetables and quinoa up using either your hands or a bamboo mat.
  6. Cut to the size you want. To make this easier you can either put in the fridge for 5 minutes and then cut or I put some rice vinegar on a very sharp knife and cut very carefully.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 208, Protein 8g, Total Fat 8g, Sat. Fat 1g, Total Carbohydrates 27.5g, Sugar 1g,  Fiber 5.5g

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 1 Dinner
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top