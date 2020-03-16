Walnut Pesto Pasta Packed with Fresh Greens and Mushrooms

Walnut Pesto Pasta

Why We Love It: Walnut-based pesto is a fun twist to the classic sauce. Pack this sauce with your favorite greens like spinach or kale. You'll get a chunk of your veggie servings just in this dinner alone!

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS ¾ cup penne pasta

2 cups fresh sliced mushrooms For the Walnut Pesto 1 cup walnuts

1 bunch of fresh basil

1 cups packed greens of your choice

1/4 cup olive oil

1 clove garlic

juice of 1 lemon

salt and pepper to taste Toppings salt and pepper to taste

fresh parsley

INSTRUCTIONS Cook the penne pasta according to the package. While it is cooking, toast the walnuts in a small sauté in a dry pan over low heat – stir and cook for about 5 minutes until brown. In a food processor, combine all the ingredients for the walnut pesto and mix. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a wide skillet. Add the mushrooms and sauté for 8-10 minutes, until the mushrooms are a deep golden brown. Once the pasta is done, add it to the mushrooms and add the salt, pepper, and fresh parsley to taste. Stir the walnut pesto into the pasta and serve.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 425, Protein 12.5g, Total Fat 28g, Sat. Fat 3.5g, Total Carbohydrate 35g, Sugar 2g, Fiber 4g