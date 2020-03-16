Walnut Pesto Pasta Packed with Fresh Greens and Mushrooms
Why We Love It: Walnut-based pesto is a fun twist to the classic sauce. Pack this sauce with your favorite greens like spinach or kale. You'll get a chunk of your veggie servings just in this dinner alone!
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS
- ¾ cup penne pasta
- 2 cups fresh sliced mushrooms
For the Walnut Pesto
- 1 cup walnuts
- 1 bunch of fresh basil
- 1 cups packed greens of your choice
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 clove garlic
- juice of 1 lemon
- salt and pepper to taste
Toppings
- salt and pepper to taste
- fresh parsley
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook the penne pasta according to the package.
- While it is cooking, toast the walnuts in a small sauté in a dry pan over low heat – stir and cook for about 5 minutes until brown. In a food processor, combine all the ingredients for the walnut pesto and mix.
- Heat olive oil over medium heat in a wide skillet. Add the mushrooms and sauté for 8-10 minutes, until the mushrooms are a deep golden brown.
- Once the pasta is done, add it to the mushrooms and add the salt, pepper, and fresh parsley to taste.
- Stir the walnut pesto into the pasta and serve.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 425, Protein 12.5g, Total Fat 28g, Sat. Fat 3.5g, Total Carbohydrate 35g, Sugar 2g, Fiber 4g