Refreshing Smoothie Bowl With Berries, Flaxseeds and Coconut
Summer Smoothie Bowl
Why We Love It: This smoothie bowl is healthy, refreshing and fun to make. Get your daily fruits, veggies, and seeds in with this recipe.
Serves 1
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cups of frozen berries
- 1 frozen mango
- 1 cup of spinach (you won’t taste it)
- 1 scoop of protein powder (Check out these vegan protein powders).
- 1 teaspoon flaxseed oil
- 1-3 tablespoons of water or almond milk (depends on how you like the consistency)
Toppings
- 1-2 tablespoons of coconut flakes
- 1 tablespoon of hemp seeds
- 1 tablespoon on flax seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
- Blend the ingredients together.
- Top with coconut flakes, hemp seeds, and flax seeds.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 506, Protein 30g, Total Fat 19g, Sat. Fat 7g, Total Carbohydrates 66.5g, Sugar 45.5g, Fiber 17.5g, 99% Vitamin C; 54% Folate; 202% Vitamin A