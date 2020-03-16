Refreshing Smoothie Bowl With Berries, Flaxseeds and Coconut

Summer Smoothie Bowl

Why We Love It: This smoothie bowl is healthy, refreshing and fun to make. Get your daily fruits, veggies, and seeds in with this recipe.

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cups of frozen berries
  • 1 frozen mango
  • 1 cup of spinach (you won’t taste it)
  • 1 scoop of protein powder (Check out these vegan protein powders).
  • 1 teaspoon flaxseed oil
  • 1-3 tablespoons of water or almond milk (depends on how you like the consistency)

Toppings

  • 1-2 tablespoons of coconut flakes
  • 1 tablespoon of hemp seeds
  • 1 tablespoon on flax seeds

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Blend the ingredients together.
  2. Top with coconut flakes, hemp seeds, and flax seeds.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 506, Protein 30g, Total Fat 19g, Sat. Fat 7g, Total Carbohydrates 66.5g, Sugar 45.5g, Fiber 17.5g, 99% Vitamin C; 54% Folate; 202% Vitamin A

