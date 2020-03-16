Jumpstart Morning Green Juice with Mint

Green Juice

Why We Love It: One of the simplest juice recipes you'll find. You really just need a juicer and some vegetables, and if you have any vegetables not looking so fresh anymore in the fridge, throw them in!

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 head of celery, stalks removed
  • 1 bunch of mint
  • 1/2 bunch of parsley
  • 1 cucumber
  • 1 lemon

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Put it all through a juicer and drink immediately.

Nutrition Facts:

Calories 142, Protein 7g, Total Fat 2g, Sat. Fat 0.5g, Total Carbohydrates 28g, Sugar 10g, Fiber 12.5g, 146% Vitamin C; 316% Vitamin A

