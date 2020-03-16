Beetroot Chips

Why We Love It: These chips are guilt-free and delicious. Beetroot is an anti-inflammatory veggie that is also rich in antioxidants.

Serves 3

INGREDIENTS

  • 3-4 medium beetroots, rinsed and scrubbed
  • 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil
  • 3-4 sprigs of fresh rosemary
  • salt, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Slice the beetroots as thin as possible. If you have a mandolin, use this!
  3. Toss in a bowl with the coconut oil and salt. Spread evenly over two baking trays with baking paper. Sprinkle the rosemary over the chips.
  4. Cook for 20 minutes. ( keep an eye on them that they don't burn!)
  5. Serve!

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 192, Protein 3g, Total Fat 14g, Carbohydrates 16.5g, Sat. Fat; 5g Fiber; 11g Sugar

