Beetroot Chips
Why We Love It: These chips are guilt-free and delicious. Beetroot is an anti-inflammatory veggie that is also rich in antioxidants.
Serves 3
INGREDIENTS
- 3-4 medium beetroots, rinsed and scrubbed
- 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil
- 3-4 sprigs of fresh rosemary
- salt, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- Slice the beetroots as thin as possible. If you have a mandolin, use this!
- Toss in a bowl with the coconut oil and salt. Spread evenly over two baking trays with baking paper. Sprinkle the rosemary over the chips.
- Cook for 20 minutes. ( keep an eye on them that they don't burn!)
- Serve!
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 192, Protein 3g, Total Fat 14g, Carbohydrates 16.5g, Sat. Fat; 5g Fiber; 11g Sugar