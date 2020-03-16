Easy Cauliflower Steaks with Spiced Stir-Fried Cabbage

Why We Love It: This meal is easy to make and super healthy! Having it in “steaks” is just another fun way to present it. You can switch your oven to grill for the last five minutes of cooking it if you want the edges to go a nice toasted brown.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS For the Cauliflower Steak 1 head of cauliflower

3 tablespoons coconut oil, melted For the Caper Salsa 1 cup parsley roughly chopped

½ cup baby capers, drained

¼ cup olive oil For the Stir-Fried Spiced Cabbage ¼ drumhead cabbage

6 brussel sprouts

2 teaspoons mustard seeds

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 tablespoon coconut oil

¼ cup shredded coconut

Salt to taste