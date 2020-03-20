Welcome to Week Two of Healthy Recipes to Feel Your Best. Plan Your Week Ahead

We here at The Beet are trying to eat a clean diet, to be healthy and fit during these uncertain times (emphasis on trying). This plan for a clean, plant-based diet is designed to help you be your healthiest and boost your immune system now. Here's your week ahead at a glance.

So you can be aware of getting all your nutrients and doing it with clean plant-based foods, we added up the total macros for each day and created a sample week of healthy eating to make sure you get all the proteins, fiber, carbs and calories you need without overdoing it. That way you can be sure that the meals add up to a healthy day of plant-based eating.

Want desserts? We created 5 delicious “clean eating” desserts to add into your day. Want to skip dessert and even lose some weight? We leave that up to you! Here is your week 2 of recipes. Make them, send us your pictures of how it turned out! We want to see them and if we think they are helpful to others, we will publish them as part of our series called “Reality Bites!”

Your Sample Week of Clean Eating

DAY ONE

Breakfast: Apple Granola

Lunch: Spiced Lentil Beetroot Salad

Snack: Mushroom and Butter Bean Balls

Dinner: Vegetable Platter

Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,353, Protein 50g, Total Fat 53g, Sat. Fat 5.5g, Total Carbs 184g, Fiber 235.5g

DAY TWO

Breakfast: Walnut Loaf

Lunch: Chickpea and Kale Salad

Snack: Pesto Dip

Dinner: Cauliflower and Turmeric Soup 

Nutrition Notes: 

Calories1,726, Protein 40.5g, Total Fat 135g, Sat. Fat 55g, Total Carbs 114g, Fiber  27.5g

DAY THREE

Breakfast: Pea and Radish Bruschetta Toast

Lunch: Vegan Caesar Salad 

Snack: Pineapple Salsa

Dinner: Rocket Vegan Pizza 

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 1,493, Protein 38.5g, Total Fat 81g, Sat. Fat 16g, Total Carbs 167.5g, Fiber 21g

DAY FOUR

Breakfast: Green Breaky Bowl 

Lunch: Citrus and Kale Salad

Snack: Olive Tapenade

Dinner: Sweet Potato and Lentil Tandoori Curry 

Nutrition Notes: 

Calories 1,752, Protein 64.5g, Total Fat 84.5g, Sat. Fat - 12g; Total Carbs 213g; Fiber 43g

DAY FIVE

Breakfast: Eggplant Shakshuka

Lunch: Ancient Grain Salad 

Snack: Vegan Anzac Cookies 

Dinner: Portobello Burger

Nutrition Notes: 

Calories 1,461, Protein 53.5, Total Fat 65.5g, Sat. Fat 25.5g, Total Carbs 186.5g, Fiber 42.3g

DAY SIX

Breakfast: Sweet Potato Stir Fry

Lunch: Roasted Broccoli Soup 

Snack: Avocado and Cucumber Salad

Dinner: Buddha Bowl

Nutrition Notes: 

Calories 1,986, Protein 55.5g, Total Fat 143.5g, Sat. Fat 39g, Total Carbs 147g, Fiber  38.5g

DAY SEVEN

Breakfast: Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes

Lunch: Israeli Herb Salad

Snack: Nutrient-Dense Crackers with Hummus

Dinner: Gluten-Free Tortillas with Salsa, Guacamole & Beans

Nutrition Notes: 

Calories 1,423, Protein 43.5g, Total Fat 67g, Sat. Fat 24g, Total Carbs 178.5g, Fiber  42g

