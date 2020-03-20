Welcome to Week Two of Healthy Recipes to Feel Your Best. Plan Your Week Ahead
We here at The Beet are trying to eat a clean diet, to be healthy and fit during these uncertain times (emphasis on trying). This plan for a clean, plant-based diet is designed to help you be your healthiest and boost your immune system now. Here's your week ahead at a glance.
So you can be aware of getting all your nutrients and doing it with clean plant-based foods, we added up the total macros for each day and created a sample week of healthy eating to make sure you get all the proteins, fiber, carbs and calories you need without overdoing it. That way you can be sure that the meals add up to a healthy day of plant-based eating.
Want desserts? We created 5 delicious “clean eating” desserts to add into your day. Want to skip dessert and even lose some weight? We leave that up to you! Here is your week 2 of recipes. Make them, send us your pictures of how it turned out! We want to see them and if we think they are helpful to others, we will publish them as part of our series called “Reality Bites!”
Your Sample Week of Clean Eating
DAY ONE
Breakfast: Apple Granola
Lunch: Spiced Lentil Beetroot Salad
Snack: Mushroom and Butter Bean Balls
Dinner: Vegetable Platter
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,353, Protein 50g, Total Fat 53g, Sat. Fat 5.5g, Total Carbs 184g, Fiber 235.5g
DAY TWO
Breakfast: Walnut Loaf
Lunch: Chickpea and Kale Salad
Snack: Pesto Dip
Dinner: Cauliflower and Turmeric Soup
Nutrition Notes:
Calories1,726, Protein 40.5g, Total Fat 135g, Sat. Fat 55g, Total Carbs 114g, Fiber 27.5g
DAY THREE
Breakfast: Pea and Radish Bruschetta Toast
Lunch: Vegan Caesar Salad
Snack: Pineapple Salsa
Dinner: Rocket Vegan Pizza
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,493, Protein 38.5g, Total Fat 81g, Sat. Fat 16g, Total Carbs 167.5g, Fiber 21g
DAY FOUR
Breakfast: Green Breaky Bowl
Lunch: Citrus and Kale Salad
Snack: Olive Tapenade
Dinner: Sweet Potato and Lentil Tandoori Curry
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,752, Protein 64.5g, Total Fat 84.5g, Sat. Fat - 12g; Total Carbs 213g; Fiber 43g
DAY FIVE
Breakfast: Eggplant Shakshuka
Lunch: Ancient Grain Salad
Snack: Vegan Anzac Cookies
Dinner: Portobello Burger
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,461, Protein 53.5, Total Fat 65.5g, Sat. Fat 25.5g, Total Carbs 186.5g, Fiber 42.3g
DAY SIX
Breakfast: Sweet Potato Stir Fry
Lunch: Roasted Broccoli Soup
Snack: Avocado and Cucumber Salad
Dinner: Buddha Bowl
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,986, Protein 55.5g, Total Fat 143.5g, Sat. Fat 39g, Total Carbs 147g, Fiber 38.5g
DAY SEVEN
Breakfast: Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes
Lunch: Israeli Herb Salad
Snack: Nutrient-Dense Crackers with Hummus
Dinner: Gluten-Free Tortillas with Salsa, Guacamole & Beans
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,423, Protein 43.5g, Total Fat 67g, Sat. Fat 24g, Total Carbs 178.5g, Fiber 42g