Cauliflower and Zucchini Soup With Turmeric

Cauliflower and Turmeric Soup

Why We Love It: This simple soup recipe is a perfect example of “sattvic” eating, which means it is light, nourishing and gives energy without being over stimulating or being heavy.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 1 cauliflower, chopped

1 can of coconut cream

3 garlic cloves, diced

2 zucchinis, one chopped, one diced.

⅓ teaspoon fresh turmeric grated, or 2 teaspoons of ground turmeric

3 cups of vegetable stock

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

3 spring onions, sliced

Salt and Pepper to taste