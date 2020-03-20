Cauliflower and Zucchini Soup With Turmeric

Cauliflower and Turmeric Soup

Why We Love It: This simple soup recipe is a perfect example of “sattvic” eating, which means it is light, nourishing and gives energy without being over stimulating or being heavy.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cauliflower, chopped
  • 1 can of coconut cream
  • 3 garlic cloves, diced
  • 2 zucchinis, one chopped, one diced.
  • ⅓  teaspoon fresh turmeric grated, or 2 teaspoons of ground turmeric
  • 3 cups of vegetable stock
  • 1 teaspoon of coconut oil
  • 3 spring onions, sliced
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat the coconut oil in a large pot on low heat. Add the garlic and turmeric and stir for a couple of minutes.
  2. Add the stock, cauliflower and 1 chopped zucchini and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the coconut cream and stir in, heating for a few extra minutes.
  3. In a fry pan, heat a little more oil and add the diced zucchini, spring onions and heat for 3-5 minutes, until they are slightly browned.
  4. Blend the cauliflower soup in a blender and serve topped with the cooked zucchini and spring onions.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 405, Protein 6g, Total Fat 38.5g, Sat. Fat 34g, Total Carbohydrates 16.5g, Sugar 5g, Fiber 4.5g

