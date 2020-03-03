Ancient Grain Salad With Beans and Asparagus

Ancient Grain Salad

Why We Love It: This salad is filled with fiber and veggies making it a healthy and filling lunch.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 1 cup black quinoa

½ cup farro

1 cube vegetable stock

1 bunch of long beans, chopped

1 bunch mint, chopped

1 bunch coriander, chopped

1 bunch asparagus, chopped

½ cup green olives, pitted and cut

1 ½ cups red grapes, cut in half

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons sumac

1 teaspoon salt