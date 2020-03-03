Ancient Grain Salad With Beans and Asparagus

Ancient Grain Salad

Why We Love It: This salad is filled with fiber and veggies making it a healthy and filling lunch.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup black quinoa
  • ½ cup farro
  • 1 cube vegetable stock
  • 1 bunch of long beans, chopped
  • 1 bunch mint, chopped
  • 1 bunch coriander, chopped
  • 1 bunch asparagus, chopped
  • ½  cup green olives, pitted and cut
  • 1 ½ cups red grapes, cut in half
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons sumac
  • 1 teaspoon salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cook the black quinoa according to the packet but use the vegetable stock with the water. Normally it is 1 cup to 2 cups of water, as you do with rice.
  2. While it is cooking, in a separate saucepan, cook the faro.
  3. As these are cooking, in a large bowl, put the long beans, mint, coriander, olives, and grapes together.
  4. In a fry pan, heat a dash of olive oil and sauté the asparagus for 3-5 minutes and then place them in the bowl with the other greens.
  5. Once the grains are cooked, you can either let them cool or if you want a warm dish, pop them straight in the big bowl. Mix through the olive oil, salt, and sumac. Serve!

Nutrition Notes: 552 Calories; 19.5g Protein; 14.5g Fat; 90.7g Carbohydrates; 2g Sat. Fat; 21g Fiber; 10.5 Sugar; 78% Folate

