Ancient Grain Salad With Beans and Asparagus
Why We Love It: This salad is filled with fiber and veggies making it a healthy and filling lunch.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup black quinoa
- ½ cup farro
- 1 cube vegetable stock
- 1 bunch of long beans, chopped
- 1 bunch mint, chopped
- 1 bunch coriander, chopped
- 1 bunch asparagus, chopped
- ½ cup green olives, pitted and cut
- 1 ½ cups red grapes, cut in half
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons sumac
- 1 teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook the black quinoa according to the packet but use the vegetable stock with the water. Normally it is 1 cup to 2 cups of water, as you do with rice.
- While it is cooking, in a separate saucepan, cook the faro.
- As these are cooking, in a large bowl, put the long beans, mint, coriander, olives, and grapes together.
- In a fry pan, heat a dash of olive oil and sauté the asparagus for 3-5 minutes and then place them in the bowl with the other greens.
- Once the grains are cooked, you can either let them cool or if you want a warm dish, pop them straight in the big bowl. Mix through the olive oil, salt, and sumac. Serve!
Nutrition Notes: 552 Calories; 19.5g Protein; 14.5g Fat; 90.7g Carbohydrates; 2g Sat. Fat; 21g Fiber; 10.5 Sugar; 78% Folate