Healthy Vegetable Platter with Immunity-Boosting Spices

Quick Roast Vegetable Platter

Why We Love It: An easy recipe when you have little time to prepare but are feeling like a nourishing meal!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 1 pumpkin, seeds removed, sliced into wedges

1 cauliflower, cut into florets

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 cup cannellini beans, cooked or canned

1-2 cups watercress

1 teaspoon salt