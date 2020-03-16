Healthy Vegetable Platter with Immunity-Boosting Spices
Quick Roast Vegetable Platter
Why We Love It: An easy recipe when you have little time to prepare but are feeling like a nourishing meal!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pumpkin, seeds removed, sliced into wedges
- 1 cauliflower, cut into florets
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked or canned
- 1-2 cups watercress
- 1 teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and line a baking tray.
- In a big bowl, put the pumpkin and cauliflower and coat with the olive oil, mixing it through with the cumin and paprika. Add some salt over the top and place all on the baking tray. Cook for 25 minutes in the oven. Take out, turn the pumpkin and cauliflower over and add the beans through. Cook for another 10 minutes.
- Mix the watercress over the top and if desired drizzle a tad more olive oil and salt over the top.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 256, Protein 11.5g, Fat 11.5g, Carbohydrates 32g, Sat. Fat 1, Fiber 9g Sugar 7g, 165% Vitamin C; 298% Vitamin A