Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes
Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes
Why We Love It: This recipe is vegan, gluten-free and without refined sugar!
Makes 8
INGREDIENTS
- 1 ripe banana
- ½ cup oat flour
- ½ cup buckwheat flour
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup coconut and almond milk (you can use any plant-milk for this)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- Oil to cook - we use a dash of coconut oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl, mash the banana with a fork until as smooth as possible. Add the flours, vanilla, milk, baking soda, and maple and mix through.
- Lastly, mix one cup of blueberries though the mix.
- Heat a frypan and oil to cook. Cook like you would a normal pancake - adding approximately 1/4 cup of mix into the pan, heating for 3-5 minutes both sides.
- Serve with fresh blueberries and whatever else you like! My kids love maple syrup.
Nutrition Notes: (serving size 2)
Calories 339, Protein 5.5g, Total Fat 16g, Sat. Fat 12.5g, Total Carbohydrates 47g, Sugar 20.5g, Fiber 5.5g