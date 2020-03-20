Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes

@thecompassionateroad

Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes

Why We Love It: This recipe is vegan, gluten-free and without refined sugar!

Makes 8

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 ripe banana
  • ½  cup oat flour
  • ½  cup buckwheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup coconut and almond milk (you can use any plant-milk for this)
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • Oil to cook - we use a dash of coconut oil

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a large bowl, mash the banana with a fork until as smooth as possible. Add the flours, vanilla, milk, baking soda, and maple and mix through.
  2. Lastly, mix one cup of blueberries though the mix.
  3. Heat a frypan and oil to cook. Cook like you would a normal pancake - adding approximately 1/4 cup of mix into the pan, heating for 3-5 minutes both sides.
  4. Serve with fresh blueberries and whatever else you like! My kids love maple syrup.

Nutrition Notes: (serving size 2)

Calories 339, Protein 5.5g, Total Fat 16g, Sat. Fat 12.5g, Total Carbohydrates 47g, Sugar 20.5g, Fiber 5.5g

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 2 Breakfast
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top