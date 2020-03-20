Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes

Why We Love It: This recipe is vegan, gluten-free and without refined sugar!

Makes 8

INGREDIENTS 1 ripe banana

½ cup oat flour

½ cup buckwheat flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup coconut and almond milk (you can use any plant-milk for this)

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Oil to cook - we use a dash of coconut oil