Sweet Potato Mexican Fry Up

Why We Love It: This dish is a great way to shake up your breakfast and get a dose of vegetables and nutrients in the morning!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in cubes
  • 4 spring onions, chopped
  • 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • 5 ounces baby spinach
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • ½ jalapeno, seeds removed, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. In a large non-stick deep fry pan heat the olive oil. Cook the sweet potatoes over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until brown and tender, about 15 minutes. Turn the flame down if they begin to blacken.
  2. Add the onion, black beans, salt, cumin, and chili powder (or Mexican spice).
  3. Sauté 3 minutes more, until the onions are soft. Carefully fold in the spinach and cook until wilted- just a minute or two. Drizzle with the lime juice and top with jalapeno. Serve on some toast or wraps.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 274, Protein 12g, Total Fat 8g, Sat. Fat 1g, Total Carbohydrates 42g, Sugar 5g, Fiber 12.5g

