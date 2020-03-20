Sweet Potato Mexican Fry Up

Why We Love It: This dish is a great way to shake up your breakfast and get a dose of vegetables and nutrients in the morning!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in cubes

4 spring onions, chopped

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon chili powder

5 ounces baby spinach

1 tablespoon lime juice

½ jalapeno, seeds removed, chopped