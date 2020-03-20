Sweet Potato Mexican Fry Up
Why We Love It: This dish is a great way to shake up your breakfast and get a dose of vegetables and nutrients in the morning!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in cubes
- 4 spring onions, chopped
- 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- 5 ounces baby spinach
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- ½ jalapeno, seeds removed, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a large non-stick deep fry pan heat the olive oil. Cook the sweet potatoes over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until brown and tender, about 15 minutes. Turn the flame down if they begin to blacken.
- Add the onion, black beans, salt, cumin, and chili powder (or Mexican spice).
- Sauté 3 minutes more, until the onions are soft. Carefully fold in the spinach and cook until wilted- just a minute or two. Drizzle with the lime juice and top with jalapeno. Serve on some toast or wraps.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 274, Protein 12g, Total Fat 8g, Sat. Fat 1g, Total Carbohydrates 42g, Sugar 5g, Fiber 12.5g