Pea and Radish Bruschetta Toast

Why We Love It: Peas are rich in vitamin C which is good for your skin and helps boost your immune system.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups peas
  • 2 tablespoons chives
  • 1/2 cup dill, chopped
  • 4 tablespoons cashew nut cheese
  • 4 slices toast
  • Drizzle olive oil
  • Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Crush the peas in a bowl and add the dill and chives.
  2. On the toast, spread the nut cheese, radishes, pea mash, and some salt to taste. Easy and tasty.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 488, Protein 20g, Total Fat 8.5g, Sat. Fat 3.5g, Total Carbohydrates 86g, Sugar 11g, Fiber 8g

