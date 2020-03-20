Pea and Radish Bruschetta Toast

Why We Love It: Peas are rich in vitamin C which is good for your skin and helps boost your immune system.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 2 radishes, thinly sliced

2 cups peas

2 tablespoons chives

1/2 cup dill, chopped

4 tablespoons cashew nut cheese

4 slices toast

Drizzle olive oil

Salt