Pea and Radish Bruschetta Toast
Pea and Radish Bruschetta Toast
Why We Love It: Peas are rich in vitamin C which is good for your skin and helps boost your immune system.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 2 radishes, thinly sliced
- 2 cups peas
- 2 tablespoons chives
- 1/2 cup dill, chopped
- 4 tablespoons cashew nut cheese
- 4 slices toast
- Drizzle olive oil
- Salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Crush the peas in a bowl and add the dill and chives.
- On the toast, spread the nut cheese, radishes, pea mash, and some salt to taste. Easy and tasty.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 488, Protein 20g, Total Fat 8.5g, Sat. Fat 3.5g, Total Carbohydrates 86g, Sugar 11g, Fiber 8g