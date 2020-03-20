Eggplant Shakshuka with Middle Eastern Spices

Eggplant Shakshuka

Why We Love It: Eggplant and mushroom come to life with the Middle Eastern spices in this recipe. A great high protein breakfast you can make for brunch with your friends!

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS 2 eggplants, chopped into cubes

2 portobello mushrooms, sliced

1 bunch of parsley, roughly chopped

1 bunch of coriander roughly chopped

1 red chili, deseeded and chopped

1 onion finely chopped

1 can of tomato, chopped

dash of olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tablespoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of cumin

Half a lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon of maple syrup

Salt and pepper

Spinach to serve