Eggplant Shakshuka with Middle Eastern Spices
Why We Love It: Eggplant and mushroom come to life with the Middle Eastern spices in this recipe. A great high protein breakfast you can make for brunch with your friends!
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
- 2 eggplants, chopped into cubes
- 2 portobello mushrooms, sliced
- 1 bunch of parsley, roughly chopped
- 1 bunch of coriander roughly chopped
- 1 red chili, deseeded and chopped
- 1 onion finely chopped
- 1 can of tomato, chopped
- dash of olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 tablespoon of paprika
- 1 teaspoon of cumin
- Half a lemon, juiced
- 1 teaspoon of maple syrup
- Salt and pepper
- Spinach to serve
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat oven to 350 F. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
- In a large bowl, drizzle oil onto the eggplant and mushroom and mix through so they are lightly covered. Layout on the tray and then bake for 25 minutes, until they are lightly browned, turning them if need be halfway.
- Combine the rest of the ingredients, minus the onion, in a bowl. Once the eggplant and mushroom have cooked take them out of the oven. Add the eggplant and mushrooms to the bowl of all the ingredients.
- In a large frypan, heat some olive oil and cook the onion for a few minutes until lightly brown. Add the rest of the ingredients to the pan and cook for 3-5 minutes stirring occasionally to warm through.
- Serve alone or on some yummy toast.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 123, Protein 4.5g, Total Fat 3.5g, Sat. Fat 0.5g, Total Carbohydrates 23.5g, Sugar 14g, Fiber 9.5g