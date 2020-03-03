Portobello Mushroom Burger With Avocado and Truffle Oil
Why We Love It: Portobellos mushrooms are one of the best meat substitutes since it can take on a similar texture to meat and are easy to digest!
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS
- 2 portobello mushrooms
- 1 avocado, mashed
- ½ lemon, juiced
- 1 spring onion, finely diced
- Tempeh, cut into thin strips
- 1 brown onion, sliced thinly
- 2 buns
- 4 tablespoons tomato sauce
- Dash of truffle oil
- Tamari
- Coconut oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Wash the mushrooms with the truffle oil and the tempeh in tamari. Cook all of them in the grill for 8 minutes, both sides.
- While they are cooking, combine avocado, lemon, spring onion and some salt together. Set aside.
- In a heated fry pan, heat coconut oil and fry up the onions for 3-5 minutes, until soft.
- Layer the ingredients - guacamole, mushroom, onion, and sauce — into a quality bun and enjoy!
Nutrition Notes: 560g Calories;26g Protein; 35g Fat; 45g Carbohydrates; 10.5g Sat. Fat; 9.5g Fiber 7.5g Sugar; 52% B6