Portobello Mushroom Burger With Avocado and Truffle Oil

Portobello Mushroom Burger

Why We Love It: Portobellos mushrooms are one of the best meat substitutes since it can take on a similar texture to meat and are easy to digest!

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS 2 portobello mushrooms

1 avocado, mashed

½ lemon, juiced

1 spring onion, finely diced

Tempeh, cut into thin strips

1 brown onion, sliced thinly

2 buns

4 tablespoons tomato sauce

Dash of truffle oil

Tamari

Coconut oil