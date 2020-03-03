Portobello Mushroom Burger With Avocado and Truffle Oil

@thecompassionateroad

Portobello Mushroom Burger

Why We Love It: Portobellos mushrooms are one of the best meat substitutes since it can take on a similar texture to meat and are easy to digest!

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 portobello mushrooms
  • 1 avocado, mashed
  • ½ lemon, juiced
  • 1 spring onion, finely diced
  • Tempeh, cut into thin strips
  • 1 brown onion, sliced thinly
  • 2 buns
  • 4 tablespoons tomato sauce
  • Dash of truffle oil
  • Tamari
  • Coconut oil

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Wash the mushrooms with the truffle oil and the tempeh in tamari.  Cook all of them in the grill for 8 minutes, both sides.
  2. While they are cooking, combine avocado, lemon, spring onion and some salt together. Set aside.
  3. In a heated fry pan, heat coconut oil and fry up the onions for 3-5 minutes, until soft.
  4. Layer the ingredients - guacamole, mushroom, onion, and sauce — into a quality bun and enjoy!

Nutrition Notes: 560g Calories;26g Protein; 35g Fat; 45g Carbohydrates; 10.5g Sat. Fat; 9.5g Fiber 7.5g Sugar; 52% B6

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 2 Dinner
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top