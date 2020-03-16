Healthy and Comforting Sweet Potato and Lentil Tandoori Curry
Why We Love It: This curry is a filling dish that is rich in antioxidants, fiber, and protein.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups of red lentils
- 4 cups of water
- 2 cups cubed sweet potato
- 1 can of tomatoes
- 1 cups vegetable stock
- 3 carrots, cubed
- 2 brown onions finely chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon on cumin
- 1 teaspoon of ground ginger
- 2 teaspoon of curry powder
- 1 teaspoon of masala
- 1 teaspoon of coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon of salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add lentils and water to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Turn heat down to low and cover to let the lentils simmer, but leave the lid ajar a bit so that they don’t boil over. Check on them occasionally to make sure the water has not boiled down below the level of the lentils and add more as needed.
- Once the lentils are cooked, heat a big pot and add coconut oil, garlic, and onion. Stir over the heat for a few minutes until browning lightly.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and stir in the spices thoroughly. Let simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Serve alone or with brown rice. I also love to have some sides of coriander and chutneys.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 515, Protein 27g, Total Fat 4g, Sat. Fat 1.5g, Total Carbohydrates 97.5g, Sugar 19.5, Fiber 18g, 65% Folate; 75% B6; 759% Vitamin A