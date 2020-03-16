Healthy and Comforting Sweet Potato and Lentil Tandoori Curry

Sweet Potato and Lentil Tandoori Curry

Why We Love It: This curry is a filling dish that is rich in antioxidants, fiber, and protein.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 2 cups of red lentils

4 cups of water

2 cups cubed sweet potato

1 can of tomatoes

1 cups vegetable stock

3 carrots, cubed

2 brown onions finely chopped

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon on cumin

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

2 teaspoon of curry powder

1 teaspoon of masala

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of salt