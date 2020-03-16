Mushroom and Butter Bean Balls

Why We Love It: Mushrooms and butter beans, better known as lima beans, combine to create a hearty flavor, that is a great snack or addition to a dinner platter! Butter beans are the perfect low-calorie, low-fat ingredient to add to a snack.

Makes 10

INGREDIENTS 1 can butter beans, drained and rinsed

¾ cup mushrooms

1-2 garlic clove, crushed

2 spring onions, chopped

¾ cup of cooked buckwheat

¼ cup of spelt flour

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup bread crumbs

Olive oil, for cooking