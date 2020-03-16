Mushroom and Butter Bean Balls
Why We Love It: Mushrooms and butter beans, better known as lima beans, combine to create a hearty flavor, that is a great snack or addition to a dinner platter! Butter beans are the perfect low-calorie, low-fat ingredient to add to a snack.
Makes 10
INGREDIENTS
- 1 can butter beans, drained and rinsed
- ¾ cup mushrooms
- 1-2 garlic clove, crushed
- 2 spring onions, chopped
- ¾ cup of cooked buckwheat
- ¼ cup of spelt flour
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup bread crumbs
- Olive oil, for cooking
INSTRUCTIONS
- Blend the beans, garlic, spring onions, and thyme in a food processor or blender until smooth. Add the mushrooms and blend them in for a short time.
- In a big bowl, pour in the blended mix, add the salt, flour and cooked buckwheat and stir.
- Using your hands, roll the mixture into balls and then cover them with bread crumbs. They are rather easy to break so I roll a few, then cook them, then roll the next few straight before cooking.
- Heat olive oil in a large deep saucepan and then place the balls gently in, cooking on both sides for 3-5 minutes, until brown.
Nutrition Notes: (serving size 2)
Calories 172, Protein 6.5g, Total Fat 6g, Sat.Fat 1g, Total Carbohydrates 24.5g, Sugar 1.5g, Fiber 4.5g