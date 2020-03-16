Mushroom and Butter Bean Balls

@thecompassionateroad

Mushroom and Butter Bean Balls

Why We Love It: Mushrooms and butter beans, better known as lima beans, combine to create a hearty flavor, that is a great snack or addition to a dinner platter! Butter beans are the perfect low-calorie, low-fat ingredient to add to a snack.

Makes 10

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 can butter beans, drained and rinsed
  • ¾ cup mushrooms
  • 1-2 garlic clove, crushed
  • 2 spring onions, chopped
  • ¾ cup of cooked buckwheat
  • ¼ cup of spelt flour
  • 1 teaspoon thyme
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup bread crumbs
  • Olive oil, for cooking

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Blend the beans, garlic, spring onions, and thyme in a food processor or blender until smooth. Add the mushrooms and blend them in for a short time.
  2. In a big bowl, pour in the blended mix, add the salt, flour and cooked buckwheat and stir.
  3. Using your hands, roll the mixture into balls and then cover them with bread crumbs. They are rather easy to break so I roll a few, then cook them, then roll the next few straight before cooking.
  4. Heat olive oil in a large deep saucepan and then place the balls gently in, cooking on both sides for 3-5 minutes, until brown.

Nutrition Notes: (serving size 2)

Calories 172, Protein 6.5g, Total Fat 6g, Sat.Fat 1g, Total Carbohydrates 24.5g, Sugar 1.5g, Fiber 4.5g

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 2 Snack
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top