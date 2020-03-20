Green Breaky Bowl

Why We Love It: This bowl is full of greens, vegetables, and protein that will fuel you after a hard workout!

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS 1 broccoli head

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 tablespoon water

1-2 avocados, diced

1 bunch of enoki mushrooms, broken apart

2 cups spinach leaves

1 zucchini, cut in rounds

1 lemon

2 tablespoons almond butter

Chilli flakes

1 slice of bread of your choice

Salt, to taste