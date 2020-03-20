Green Breaky Bowl

Why We Love It: This bowl is full of greens, vegetables, and protein that will fuel you after a hard workout!

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 broccoli head
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 2 tablespoon water
  • 1-2 avocados, diced
  • 1 bunch of enoki mushrooms, broken apart
  • 2 cups spinach leaves
  • 1 zucchini, cut in rounds
  • 1 lemon
  • 2 tablespoons almond butter
  • Chilli flakes
  • 1 slice of bread of your choice
  • Salt, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cut the stems off the broccoli and then finely chop the head into little tiny pieces. In a small fry pan, heat a dash of olive oil, sauté the broccoli with some salt and the water for 3-5 minutes, mixing every now and then, to make “broccoli rice”.
  2. In a separate fry pan, heat a dash of olive oil and place the zucchini and enoki mushrooms on separate sides. Sauté for 3 minutes, turning the zucchini over halfway and mixing the mushrooms so cooked on all sides. They will wilt as they cook.
  3. In two big bowls, place half the spinach leaves, half the broccoli, half the zucchini, avocado and mushrooms in each bowl.
  4. Add a side of a wedge of lemon and a tablespoon of almond butter with a slice of toast.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 693, Protein 25.5g, Total Fat 36.5g, Sat. Fat 5g, Total Carbohydrates 80.5g, Sugar 13.5g, Fiber 24g, 429% Vitamin C; 136% Folate; 225% Vitamin A

