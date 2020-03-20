Green Breaky Bowl
Why We Love It: This bowl is full of greens, vegetables, and protein that will fuel you after a hard workout!
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS
- 1 broccoli head
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoon water
- 1-2 avocados, diced
- 1 bunch of enoki mushrooms, broken apart
- 2 cups spinach leaves
- 1 zucchini, cut in rounds
- 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons almond butter
- Chilli flakes
- 1 slice of bread of your choice
- Salt, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cut the stems off the broccoli and then finely chop the head into little tiny pieces. In a small fry pan, heat a dash of olive oil, sauté the broccoli with some salt and the water for 3-5 minutes, mixing every now and then, to make “broccoli rice”.
- In a separate fry pan, heat a dash of olive oil and place the zucchini and enoki mushrooms on separate sides. Sauté for 3 minutes, turning the zucchini over halfway and mixing the mushrooms so cooked on all sides. They will wilt as they cook.
- In two big bowls, place half the spinach leaves, half the broccoli, half the zucchini, avocado and mushrooms in each bowl.
- Add a side of a wedge of lemon and a tablespoon of almond butter with a slice of toast.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 693, Protein 25.5g, Total Fat 36.5g, Sat. Fat 5g, Total Carbohydrates 80.5g, Sugar 13.5g, Fiber 24g, 429% Vitamin C; 136% Folate; 225% Vitamin A