Apple Cinnamon Granola

Why We Love It: Homemade granola is just as delicious as store-bought but without artificial flavoring or massive amounts of processed white sugar.

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups rolled oats
  • 1 cup almonds, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon powder
  • ½ teaspoon clove powder
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg powder
  • 1 large apple, diced
  • ⅓ cup coconut oil, melted
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup unsweetened applesauce
  • ⅓ cup maple syrup
  • Pinch of salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Pre-heat oven to 320 degrees F. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.
  2. In a large bowl mix together oats, almonds, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg powder, salt and diced apple.
  3. In another bowl mix the coconut oil, vanilla extract, applesauce, and maple syrup. Add this to the oat mixture and mix well.
  4. Spread the mixture on the baking tray and bake in the oven for an hour, mixing everything once every 20 minutes or so to avoid burning.
  5. Remove from the oven once it is nice and toasted and let it cool completely. Break the granola into clusters and store in an airtight container. Serve with some plant-based milk.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 490, Protein 13.5g, Total Fat 17.5g, Sat. Fat 1.5g,  Total Carbohydrates 72g, Sugar 16.5g, Fiber 10g

