Apple Cinnamon Granola
Why We Love It: Homemade granola is just as delicious as store-bought but without artificial flavoring or massive amounts of processed white sugar.
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups rolled oats
- 1 cup almonds, chopped
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon powder
- ½ teaspoon clove powder
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg powder
- 1 large apple, diced
- ⅓ cup coconut oil, melted
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup unsweetened applesauce
- ⅓ cup maple syrup
- Pinch of salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pre-heat oven to 320 degrees F. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.
- In a large bowl mix together oats, almonds, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg powder, salt and diced apple.
- In another bowl mix the coconut oil, vanilla extract, applesauce, and maple syrup. Add this to the oat mixture and mix well.
- Spread the mixture on the baking tray and bake in the oven for an hour, mixing everything once every 20 minutes or so to avoid burning.
- Remove from the oven once it is nice and toasted and let it cool completely. Break the granola into clusters and store in an airtight container. Serve with some plant-based milk.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 490, Protein 13.5g, Total Fat 17.5g, Sat. Fat 1.5g, Total Carbohydrates 72g, Sugar 16.5g, Fiber 10g