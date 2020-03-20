Apple Cinnamon Granola

Why We Love It: Homemade granola is just as delicious as store-bought but without artificial flavoring or massive amounts of processed white sugar.

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS 3 cups rolled oats

1 cup almonds, chopped

2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

½ teaspoon clove powder

¼ teaspoon nutmeg powder

1 large apple, diced

⅓ cup coconut oil, melted

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

⅓ cup maple syrup

Pinch of salt