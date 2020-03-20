Roasted Chickpea and Kale Salad

Why We Love It: The beans and chickpeas bring depth and protein to this kale salad. Top it off with this simple and flavorful dressing!

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS For the Salad 1 bunch of kale

1 can chickpeas

1 can cranberry beans rinsed, drained and dried

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon coriander

1teaspoon cardamom

1 tablespoon salt For the Dressing 1 head of garlic

⅓ cup tahini

2 tablespoon olive oil

⅓ cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoon maple syrup