Roasted Chickpea and Kale Salad

@thecompassionateroad

Roasted Chickpea and Kale Salad

Why We Love It: The beans and chickpeas bring depth and protein to this kale salad. Top it off with this simple and flavorful dressing!

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

For the Salad

  • 1 bunch of kale
  • 1 can chickpeas
  • 1 can cranberry beans rinsed, drained and dried
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ginger
  • 1 teaspoon coriander
  • 1teaspoon cardamom
  • 1 tablespoon salt

For the Dressing

  • 1 head of garlic
  • cup tahini
  • 2 tablespoon olive oil
  • cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoon maple syrup

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees
  2. Add drained chickpeas and beans to a bowl and toss with oil and seasonings.
  3. Place the seasoned chickpeas to a baking sheet. Spread opened garlic cloves around on the tray. Cook for 20 minutes in the oven.
  4. Add kale to a large mixing bowl and massage with some lemon juice and oil with your hands to soften.
  5. For the dressing, add the cooked garlic into a bowl and mash as you can with a fork. Add the rest of the dressing ingredients and mix. Dress the kale and work the dressing through.
  6. Mix the cooked chickpeas and beans and serve.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 404, Protein 16g, Total Fat 18.5g, Sat.Fat 2.5g, Total Carbohydrates 47.5g, Sugar 8.5g, Fiber 12g, 94% Vitamin A

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 2 Lunch
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top