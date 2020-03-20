Roasted Chickpea and Kale Salad
Why We Love It: The beans and chickpeas bring depth and protein to this kale salad. Top it off with this simple and flavorful dressing!
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
For the Salad
- 1 bunch of kale
- 1 can chickpeas
- 1 can cranberry beans rinsed, drained and dried
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon ginger
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 1teaspoon cardamom
- 1 tablespoon salt
For the Dressing
- 1 head of garlic
- ⅓ cup tahini
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- ⅓ cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoon maple syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 200 degrees
- Add drained chickpeas and beans to a bowl and toss with oil and seasonings.
- Place the seasoned chickpeas to a baking sheet. Spread opened garlic cloves around on the tray. Cook for 20 minutes in the oven.
- Add kale to a large mixing bowl and massage with some lemon juice and oil with your hands to soften.
- For the dressing, add the cooked garlic into a bowl and mash as you can with a fork. Add the rest of the dressing ingredients and mix. Dress the kale and work the dressing through.
- Mix the cooked chickpeas and beans and serve.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 404, Protein 16g, Total Fat 18.5g, Sat.Fat 2.5g, Total Carbohydrates 47.5g, Sugar 8.5g, Fiber 12g, 94% Vitamin A