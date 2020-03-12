Buddha Bowl With Tofu

Buddha Protein Bowl

Why We Love It: A high-protein dinner with a nutrient-rich sauce you can't miss!

Makes 4 Bowls

INGREDIENTS

For the Buddha Bowl 

  • 2 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1-2 cups mung bean sprouts
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 1 Lebanese cucumber, chopped
  • 1/2 cup coriander, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 cup of mixed dry herbs – oregano, thyme, basil, dill and rosemary
  • 7 ounces organic tofu, cut into small cubes
  • 1/3 cup tamari
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon of olive or sesame oil

For the Sauce

  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 brown onion, diced
  • 1/3 cup minced fresh ginger
  • 5 garlic cloves
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup fresh carrot juice (or water)
  • 1/2 cup rice vinegar
  • 1 cup almond butter
  • 1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 2/3 cup tamari
  • 4 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Combine the ingredients and serve!

NOTE: The sauce makes enough for 4 bowls and can store in the fridge for a few days!

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 904, Protein 29.5g, Total Fat 69.5g, Sat. Fat 9g, Total Carbohydrates 50.5g, Sugar 9g, Fiber 12.5g,

