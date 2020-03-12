Buddha Bowl With Tofu

Buddha Protein Bowl

Why We Love It: A high-protein dinner with a nutrient-rich sauce you can't miss!

Makes 4 Bowls

INGREDIENTS For the Buddha Bowl 2 cups cooked brown rice

1-2 cups mung bean sprouts

1 tomato, chopped

1 Lebanese cucumber, chopped

1/2 cup coriander, roughly chopped

1/4 cup of mixed dry herbs – oregano, thyme, basil, dill and rosemary

7 ounces organic tofu, cut into small cubes

1/3 cup tamari

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar

1 tablespoon of olive or sesame oil For the Sauce 4 tablespoons olive oil

1 brown onion, diced

1/3 cup minced fresh ginger

5 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons curry powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup fresh carrot juice (or water)

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1 cup almond butter

1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

2/3 cup tamari

4 tablespoon toasted sesame oil