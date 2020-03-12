Buddha Bowl With Tofu
Buddha Protein Bowl
Why We Love It: A high-protein dinner with a nutrient-rich sauce you can't miss!
Makes 4 Bowls
INGREDIENTS
For the Buddha Bowl
- 2 cups cooked brown rice
- 1-2 cups mung bean sprouts
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1 Lebanese cucumber, chopped
- 1/2 cup coriander, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup of mixed dry herbs – oregano, thyme, basil, dill and rosemary
- 7 ounces organic tofu, cut into small cubes
- 1/3 cup tamari
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of olive or sesame oil
For the Sauce
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 brown onion, diced
- 1/3 cup minced fresh ginger
- 5 garlic cloves
- 2 teaspoons curry powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 cup fresh carrot juice (or water)
- 1/2 cup rice vinegar
- 1 cup almond butter
- 1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 2/3 cup tamari
- 4 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Combine the ingredients and serve!
NOTE: The sauce makes enough for 4 bowls and can store in the fridge for a few days!
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 904, Protein 29.5g, Total Fat 69.5g, Sat. Fat 9g, Total Carbohydrates 50.5g, Sugar 9g, Fiber 12.5g,