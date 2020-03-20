Walnut and Date Loaf
Why We Love It: A fiber-filled breakfast to pair with a cup of tea or coffee in the morning.
Makes 12 slices
INGREDIENTS
- 10 dates, pitted and chopped
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ cup buckwheat flour
- 1 ½ cup almond meal
- ½ cup coconut sugar
- ½ cup nut butter – we used almond, cashew and basil nut mix
- ½ cup coconut oil
- 2 teaspoons vanilla essence
- 1 ½ cups walnuts, chopped
For the Egg Replacer
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 6 tablespoons water
To Serve
- Small amount of coconut oil and maple syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 160 degrees.
- Prepare the egg replacer first by combining your choice into a small bowl, mixing and letting stand.
- Put the cut and pitted dates, bicarb soda and boiling water not a small bowl and let them sit for 5-10 minutes then blend it up.
- Pop the mix into a large bowl with everything else. Leaving out half of the walnuts. Stir together.
- Place the combined mixture into a lined loaf tin and sprinkle with the rest of the walnuts.
- Cook in the oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
- Serve warm with a drizzle of coconut oil and maple syrup.
Nutrition Notes: (serving size 1)
Calories 446, Protein 8g, Total Fat 32.5g, Sat. Fat 14g, Total Carbohydrates 38g, Sugar 27.5g, Fiber 5g,