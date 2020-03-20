Walnut and Date Loaf

@thecompassionateroad

Walnut and Date Loaf

Why We Love It: A fiber-filled breakfast to pair with a cup of tea or coffee in the morning.

Makes 12 slices

INGREDIENTS

  • 10 dates, pitted and chopped
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  •  ½  cup buckwheat flour
  • 1 ½ cup almond meal
  • ½ cup coconut sugar
  • ½ cup nut butter – we used almond, cashew and basil nut mix
  • ½ cup coconut oil
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla essence
  • 1 ½ cups walnuts, chopped

For the Egg Replacer 

  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 6 tablespoons water

To Serve

  • Small amount of coconut oil and maple syrup

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 160 degrees.
  2. Prepare the egg replacer first by combining your choice into a small bowl, mixing and letting stand.
  3. Put the cut and pitted dates, bicarb soda and boiling water not a small bowl and let them sit for 5-10 minutes then blend it up.
  4. Pop the mix into a large bowl with everything else. Leaving out half of the walnuts. Stir together.
  5. Place the combined mixture into a lined loaf tin and sprinkle with the rest of the walnuts.
  6. Cook in the oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
  7. Serve warm with a drizzle of coconut oil and maple syrup.

Nutrition Notes: (serving size 1)

Calories 446, Protein 8g, Total Fat 32.5g, Sat. Fat 14g, Total Carbohydrates 38g, Sugar 27.5g, Fiber 5g,

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 2 Breakfast
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top