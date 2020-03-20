Walnut and Date Loaf

Why We Love It: A fiber-filled breakfast to pair with a cup of tea or coffee in the morning.

Makes 12 slices

INGREDIENTS 10 dates, pitted and chopped

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup buckwheat flour

1 ½ cup almond meal

½ cup coconut sugar

½ cup nut butter – we used almond, cashew and basil nut mix

½ cup coconut oil

2 teaspoons vanilla essence

1 ½ cups walnuts, chopped For the Egg Replacer 2 tablespoons chia seeds

6 tablespoons water To Serve Small amount of coconut oil and maple syrup