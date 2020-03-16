Homemade Gluten Free Tortillas with Fresh Salsa, Beans, and Guacamole

@thecompassionateroad

Tortilla Heaven

Why We Love it: The chickpea flour tortillas bring clean eating to the Mexican cuisine!

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

For the Tortilla

  • 1 cup + 2 tablespoons garbanzo bean flour
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt

For the Salsa 

  • 1 finely chopped small brown onion
  • 1 bunch of coriander chopped
  • 1 lime, juiced and zest
  • Half a chopped jalapeño pepper

For the Beans

  • 1 can of black beans
  • 1 tomato chopped
  • Half a jalapeño chopped
  • Finely chopped coriander stems.

For the Avocado Paste

  • 1 avocado
  • Half a red chili chopped
  • Squeezed half a lime
  • Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. To make the “tortilla” whisk together the bean flour, water, olive oil and salt in a bowl. Let sit for 20 minutes.
  2. Make the fillings: combine the onion, coriander, lime zest and juice, and jalapeño in a small bowl and set aside.
  3. Squash the avocado in a bowl and mix until smooth. Mix in the chili, salt and lime juice. Set aside.
  4. Heat the beans with the tomato, jalapeño, and coriander stems into a frying pan for a few minutes until warm. Set aside.
  5. Heat a small frypan over medium-high heat and add 1 teaspoon olive oil. When the pan is hot but the oil is not smoking, add about ¼ cup of the tortilla batter,  and it's like cooking a pancake. After about 1-2 minutes flip and cook for another 1-2 minutes on the second side. There should be enough batter for around 6.
  6. To serve to create your own “tortilla” with the fillings. I also love to add a splash of our Byron hot salsa…if you are going to use your own just make sure it is one without additives and artificial flavors!

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 302, Protein 14g, Total Fat 10g, Sat. Fat 1.5g, Total Carbohydrates 43g, Sugar 6.5g, Fiber 12g

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 2 Dinner
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top