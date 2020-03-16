Homemade Gluten Free Tortillas with Fresh Salsa, Beans, and Guacamole
Tortilla Heaven
Why We Love it: The chickpea flour tortillas bring clean eating to the Mexican cuisine!
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS:
For the Tortilla
- 1 cup + 2 tablespoons garbanzo bean flour
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt
For the Salsa
- 1 finely chopped small brown onion
- 1 bunch of coriander chopped
- 1 lime, juiced and zest
- Half a chopped jalapeño pepper
For the Beans
- 1 can of black beans
- 1 tomato chopped
- Half a jalapeño chopped
- Finely chopped coriander stems.
For the Avocado Paste
- 1 avocado
- Half a red chili chopped
- Squeezed half a lime
- Salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- To make the “tortilla” whisk together the bean flour, water, olive oil and salt in a bowl. Let sit for 20 minutes.
- Make the fillings: combine the onion, coriander, lime zest and juice, and jalapeño in a small bowl and set aside.
- Squash the avocado in a bowl and mix until smooth. Mix in the chili, salt and lime juice. Set aside.
- Heat the beans with the tomato, jalapeño, and coriander stems into a frying pan for a few minutes until warm. Set aside.
- Heat a small frypan over medium-high heat and add 1 teaspoon olive oil. When the pan is hot but the oil is not smoking, add about ¼ cup of the tortilla batter, and it's like cooking a pancake. After about 1-2 minutes flip and cook for another 1-2 minutes on the second side. There should be enough batter for around 6.
- To serve to create your own “tortilla” with the fillings. I also love to add a splash of our Byron hot salsa…if you are going to use your own just make sure it is one without additives and artificial flavors!
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 302, Protein 14g, Total Fat 10g, Sat. Fat 1.5g, Total Carbohydrates 43g, Sugar 6.5g, Fiber 12g