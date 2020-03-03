Rocket Vegan Pizza With Homemade Green Sauce

Rocket Vegan Pizza

Why We Love It: Pizza can be tasty and healthy too! You'll never go back to jarred tomato sauce after trying out this unique homemade green sauce. Why do we call it Rocket Pizza? Because it uses a spicy leafy green arugula, usually reserved for salads, to make the sauce. Plus if you like spice, the chili makes this recipe's heat really take off!

Makes 12 Slices

INGREDIENTS Base 2 cups flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 ¼ teaspoon dried yeast

Pinch of salt Sauce 3 tablespoons capers

½ cup rocket

1 long green chili

3 garlic cloves

¼ cup almonds

½ cup olive oil Top of pizza 3 tablespoons sundried tomatoes, chopped

2 large tomatoes, sliced

Fresh rocket

2 tablespoons of flaked almonds

1 tablespoon olive oil