Rocket Vegan Pizza With Homemade Green Sauce
Rocket Vegan Pizza
Why We Love It: Pizza can be tasty and healthy too! You'll never go back to jarred tomato sauce after trying out this unique homemade green sauce. Why do we call it Rocket Pizza? Because it uses a spicy leafy green arugula, usually reserved for salads, to make the sauce. Plus if you like spice, the chili makes this recipe's heat really take off!
Makes 12 Slices
INGREDIENTS
Base
- 2 cups flour
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 ¼ teaspoon dried yeast
- Pinch of salt
Sauce
- 3 tablespoons capers
- ½ cup rocket
- 1 long green chili
- 3 garlic cloves
- ¼ cup almonds
- ½ cup olive oil
Top of pizza
- 3 tablespoons sundried tomatoes, chopped
- 2 large tomatoes, sliced
- Fresh rocket
- 2 tablespoons of flaked almonds
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- For the pizza dough, put the flour in a bowl, with a well in the center. Add the salt, yeast, and oil plus ¾ room temp water. Whisk together, then knead with your hands for five minutes.
- Place it in a large bowl and cover for an hour with a damp tea towel.
- Heat the oven to 480 degrees F.
- For the sauce, place it all in a food processor and blend until combined.
- Knead the pizza dough on a floured surface and cut it into two. Roll them out to two pizzas on separate pizza trays and top with the sauce, then add the sliced tomatoes.
- Cook in the oven for about 15 minutes. Once cooked, top with the sun-dried tomato, rockets, and flaked almonds.
Nutrition Notes: (serving size 2 slices)
Calories 481, Protein 9.5g, Total Fat 32.5g, Sat. Fat 4g, Total Carbohydrates 41g, Sugar 4g, Fiber 4.5g