Vegan Caesar Salad with Homemade Dressing
Why We Love It: This salad has a great mixture of flavors and the creamy dressing makes it feel like a hearty dish!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
For the Salad
- 4 cups romaine lettuce
- 1/3 cup croutons
- 1/3 cup toasted sunflower seeds
- 1 Lebanese cucumber sliced
- 1/3 cup black olives
- 1/2 cup Coconut “bacon” – can buy premade in a jar
- 1 cup coconut flakes
- 1 tablespoon tamari
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
For the Dressing
- 2 tablespoons capers
- 2 garlic cloves
- ½ lemon juiced
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup water
- ½ cup olive oil
- ½ cup soft tofu
- Salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- For the coconut bacon line a tray and bake in the oven at 300 degrees F for ten minutes, turning often so not to burn.
- For the dressing, blend the ingredients in a food processor or blender.
- For the salad mix the ingredients in a large bowl. Toss the dressing through right before serving.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 416, Protein 7g, Total Fat 39.5g,Sat. Fat 7.5g, Total Carbohydrates 12.5g, Fiber 4.5g, Sugar 3.5g, 199% Vitamin A