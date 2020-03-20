Vegan Caesar Salad with Homemade Dressing

Vegan Caesar Salad

Why We Love It: This salad has a great mixture of flavors and the creamy dressing makes it feel like a hearty dish!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

For the Salad

  • 4 cups romaine lettuce
  • 1/3 cup croutons
  • 1/3 cup toasted sunflower seeds
  • 1 Lebanese cucumber sliced
  • 1/3 cup black olives
  • 1/2 cup Coconut “bacon” – can buy premade in a jar
  • 1  cup coconut flakes
  • 1 tablespoon tamari
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

For the Dressing

  • 2 tablespoons capers
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • ½ lemon juiced
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup water
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • ½ cup soft tofu
  • Salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. For the coconut bacon line a tray and bake in the oven at 300 degrees F for ten minutes, turning often so not to burn.
  2. For the dressing, blend the ingredients in a food processor or blender.
  3. For the salad mix the ingredients in a large bowl. Toss the dressing through right before serving.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 416, Protein 7g, Total Fat 39.5g,Sat. Fat 7.5g, Total Carbohydrates 12.5g,  Fiber 4.5g, Sugar 3.5g, 199% Vitamin A

