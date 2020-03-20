Vegan Caesar Salad with Homemade Dressing

Vegan Caesar Salad

Why We Love It: This salad has a great mixture of flavors and the creamy dressing makes it feel like a hearty dish!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS For the Salad 4 cups romaine lettuce

1/3 cup croutons

1/3 cup toasted sunflower seeds

1 Lebanese cucumber sliced

1/3 cup black olives

1/2 cup Coconut “bacon” – can buy premade in a jar

1 cup coconut flakes

1 tablespoon tamari

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika For the Dressing 2 tablespoons capers

2 garlic cloves

½ lemon juiced

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

¼ cup water

½ cup olive oil

½ cup soft tofu

Salt to taste