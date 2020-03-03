Spiced Lentil Beetroot Salad
Why We Love It: The total package for a salad: Lentils for a dose of protein, raw beetroots sliced thinly give it a rooty, sweet wholesomeness and the sumac in the dressing adds the best flavor to salads!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
For the Salad
- 1 cup black lentils
- 3 cups vegetable stock
- 5 beetroots
- 1 cup of parsley
- 2 cups of spinach leaves.
- 1 cup of peas
- 1 handful toasted walnuts
- 1 red onion
For the Dressing
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon sumac
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 lemon, squeezed
INSTRUCTIONS
- Put lentils in a saucepan, and cover with 3 cups of vegetable stock. Bring to the boil, then turn down to a simmer for around 20 mins. Drain any excess stock and place the cooked lentils to a large mixing bowl.
- Slice the beetroot and red onion as finely as you can.
- Chop the parsley, then put all the sliced vegetables, spinach, peas, and walnuts into the mixing bowl with the lentils.
- For the dressing, mix all the dressing ingredients together, and sprinkle a little more sumac before serving
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 435, Protein 18.5g, Total Fat 18g, Sat. Fat 2g, Total Carbohydrates 55.5g, Sugar 14.5g, Fiber 212g, Vitamin C 71%, Folate 109%, Vitamin A 164%