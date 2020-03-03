Spiced Lentil Beetroot Salad

Why We Love It: The total package for a salad: Lentils for a dose of protein, raw beetroots sliced thinly give it a rooty, sweet wholesomeness and the sumac in the dressing adds the best flavor to salads!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS For the Salad 1 cup black lentils

3 cups vegetable stock

5 beetroots

1 cup of parsley

2 cups of spinach leaves.

1 cup of peas

1 handful toasted walnuts

1 red onion For the Dressing 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon sumac

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lemon, squeezed