Spiced Lentil Beetroot Salad

Why We Love It: The total package for a salad: Lentils for a dose of protein, raw beetroots sliced thinly give it a rooty, sweet wholesomeness and the sumac in the dressing adds the best flavor to salads!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

For the Salad

  • 1 cup black lentils
  • 3 cups vegetable stock
  • 5 beetroots
  • 1 cup of parsley
  • 2 cups of spinach leaves.
  • 1 cup of peas
  • 1 handful toasted walnuts
  • 1 red onion

 For the Dressing

  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon sumac
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 lemon, squeezed

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Put lentils in a saucepan, and cover with 3 cups of vegetable stock. Bring to the boil, then turn down to a simmer for around 20 mins. Drain any excess stock and place the cooked lentils to a large mixing bowl.
  2. Slice the beetroot and red onion as finely as you can.
  3. Chop the parsley, then put all the sliced vegetables, spinach, peas, and walnuts into the mixing bowl with the lentils.
  4. For the dressing, mix all the dressing ingredients together, and sprinkle a little more sumac before serving

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 435, Protein 18.5g, Total Fat 18g, Sat. Fat 2g, Total Carbohydrates 55.5g, Sugar 14.5g, Fiber 212g, Vitamin C 71%, Folate 109%, Vitamin A 164%

