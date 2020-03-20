Fresh Baby Green Salad With Wild Rice, Chickpeas and Herbs

@thecompassionateroad

Fresh Israeli Herb Salad

Why We Love It: Herbs are great ways of adding nutrients and flavor into your daily meals. What I have found is I now use them even as a base for a salad, rather than an add on.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups chickpeas (from a can or cooked)
  • 1 bunch of curly parsley, roughly chopped
  • 1 bunch of dill, diced
  • ½ bunch of coriander, roughly chopped
  • 1 cup wild rice
  •  ½ cup of currents
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 lemon squeezed
  • ½ red onion, diced

Optional: Vegetable stock for the rice

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, cook the wild rice as per instructions on the pack. Add the cumin and curry powder as it is cooking, and if you like the vegetable stock.
  2. In a small saucepan, cook the red onion for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently so as not to burn, in a small amount of oil, until it is soft.
  3. In a large bowl, combine the parsley, dill, coriander, currents, and chickpeas. Add the cooked onions and when ready, the rice.
  4. For the topping, combine the olive oil, salt, and lemon juice and then toss through the salad.
  5. You can either serve it with the rice warm, or it is nice also once it is cooled.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 496, Protein 16g, Total Fat 17g, Sat. Fat 2.5g, Total Carbohydrates 75g, Sugar 17.5g, Fiber 12g,

