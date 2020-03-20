Fresh Baby Green Salad With Wild Rice, Chickpeas and Herbs

Fresh Israeli Herb Salad

Why We Love It: Herbs are great ways of adding nutrients and flavor into your daily meals. What I have found is I now use them even as a base for a salad, rather than an add on.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 2 cups chickpeas (from a can or cooked)

1 bunch of curly parsley, roughly chopped

1 bunch of dill, diced

½ bunch of coriander, roughly chopped

1 cup wild rice

½ cup of currents

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon cumin

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 lemon squeezed

½ red onion, diced Optional: Vegetable stock for the rice