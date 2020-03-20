Fresh Baby Green Salad With Wild Rice, Chickpeas and Herbs
Fresh Israeli Herb Salad
Why We Love It: Herbs are great ways of adding nutrients and flavor into your daily meals. What I have found is I now use them even as a base for a salad, rather than an add on.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups chickpeas (from a can or cooked)
- 1 bunch of curly parsley, roughly chopped
- 1 bunch of dill, diced
- ½ bunch of coriander, roughly chopped
- 1 cup wild rice
- ½ cup of currents
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 lemon squeezed
- ½ red onion, diced
Optional: Vegetable stock for the rice
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, cook the wild rice as per instructions on the pack. Add the cumin and curry powder as it is cooking, and if you like the vegetable stock.
- In a small saucepan, cook the red onion for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently so as not to burn, in a small amount of oil, until it is soft.
- In a large bowl, combine the parsley, dill, coriander, currents, and chickpeas. Add the cooked onions and when ready, the rice.
- For the topping, combine the olive oil, salt, and lemon juice and then toss through the salad.
- You can either serve it with the rice warm, or it is nice also once it is cooled.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 496, Protein 16g, Total Fat 17g, Sat. Fat 2.5g, Total Carbohydrates 75g, Sugar 17.5g, Fiber 12g,