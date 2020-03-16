Healthy Vegan Coconut Cookies

Vegan Anzac Cookies

Why We Love It: A healthy and vegan version of the classic Australian Anzac biscuit. This recipe is just as sweet, crunchy and gooey but with healthy ingredients.

Makes 12

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 cup shredded coconut
  • 1 cup of oats
  • ⅓ cup coconut sugar
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • ½ cup coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 340 degrees F.
  2. Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl until well combined.
  3. Roll tablespoonfuls of mixture into balls and place on a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper, pressing down on the tops to flatten slightly. Cook in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until browned.

Nutrition Notes: (serving size 1) 226 Calories; 3.5g Protein; 12.5g Fat; 27g Carbohydrates; 10g Sat. Fat; 2.3g Fiber; 9.5g Sugar

