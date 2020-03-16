Healthy Vegan Coconut Cookies

Vegan Anzac Cookies

Why We Love It: A healthy and vegan version of the classic Australian Anzac biscuit. This recipe is just as sweet, crunchy and gooey but with healthy ingredients.

Makes 12

INGREDIENTS 1 cup flour

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup of oats

⅓ cup coconut sugar

3 tablespoons maple syrup

3 tablespoons water

½ cup coconut oil

1 teaspoon baking soda