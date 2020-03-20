Citrus and Kale Salad

Why We Love It: A low-calorie, antioxidant-rich salad perfect for the warmer weather!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS For the Dressing 2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons blood orange, or orange juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Salt and pepper For the Salad ½ bunch of Lacinato kale, chopped, middle vein removed

½ head of romaine lettuce, chopped

½ red pepper, thinly sliced

1 grapefruit or blood orange, segmented

1 avocado, sliced

2 green onions, chopped

¼ cup salted pistachios

Salt and pepper to taste