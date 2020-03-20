Citrus and Kale Salad
Citrus and Kale Salad
Why We Love It: A low-calorie, antioxidant-rich salad perfect for the warmer weather!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
For the Dressing
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- 2 tablespoons blood orange, or orange juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- Salt and pepper
For the Salad
- ½ bunch of Lacinato kale, chopped, middle vein removed
- ½ head of romaine lettuce, chopped
- ½ red pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 grapefruit or blood orange, segmented
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 2 green onions, chopped
- ¼ cup salted pistachios
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add all of the dressing ingredients to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake to combine.
- Put the kale and romaine lettuce into a large bowl. Toss with the dressing.
- Add the sliced red capsicum, blood orange segments, sliced avocado, chopped green onions, and pistachios to the lettuce. Season the salad with salt and pepper. Serve.
Nutrition Notes: 324 Calories; 9.5g Protein; 22.5g Fat; 28.5g Carbohydrates; 3g Sat. Fat; 0g Fiber 12.5 Sugar; 231% Vitamin C; 65% folate; 46% B6; 623% Vitamin A