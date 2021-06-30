To kick off your week of summer celebrations, we fully encourage everyone to make this key lime pie the star of your long weekend party, for all the best reasons. Key lime pie is a summer essential because it's a chilled, refreshing citrus dessert that everyone loves, and with this recipe, everyone gets a fork because this dish is allergen-friendly.

This key lime pie is eggless, gluten-free, dairy-free, made with seven ingredients, requires no baking, and is healthier than the traditional thing. Be prepared to let your pie chill for at least four hours before the party gets started, consider this your "pre-game." When it's time to present your creation, garnish each slice with a spiral of lime zest and serve the pie on a beautiful platter.

Recipe Developer: Britt Berlin, @thebananadiaries

Prep Time: 20

Cook Time: 240

Total Time: 4 hours 20 minutes

Vegan Key Lime Pie

Yields 12

Ingredients

No-bake oat crust:

2 1/2 cups ( 225 grams) rolled oats, gluten-free as needed

7 Medjool dates, soaked in boiling water for 10 minutes

1/2 cup (113 grams) vegan butter or coconut oil, cold + cubed

Vegan Key Lime Pie Filling:

320 grams condensed coconut milk*

280 grams (1 1/2 cup) coconut milk

Juice from 3 small key limes

Zest from 1 key lime

1 tsp vanilla

5 tbsp arrowroot starch

1 batch vegan coconut whipped cream

Instructions

Prepare a 9″ tart pan or pie dish first. Lightly grease the dish with olive oil (for easier removal than coconut oil) and if using a tart pan, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper. Prepare and measure out all ingredients before beginning. Make sure that the dates have been soaked, and slice them into quarter pieces. This will be easier on the food processor for blending purposes. Make the oat crust: in a large food processor, pulse the oats until they reach almost a fine flour. Then add in the dates and cubed vegan butter to the food processor and pulse again until the mixture reaches a sticky but thick dough, about 1-2 minutes. Press the dough into the tart pan or dish using a spoon or clean hands, and work the dough up the sides of the dish. Place the tart pan into the freezer while you prepare the filling. Make the key lime pie filling: In a large saucepan, whisk together the condensed coconut milk, coconut milk, lime juice and zest, and vanilla. Bring the saucepan to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Sift in the arrowroot starch and whisk vigorously. This will prevent the arrowroot from clumping. Continue to whisk the mixture for about 7-10 minutes, until it thickens. Then pour the coconut mixture into the prepared pie crust. Carefully place the pie dish into the freezer to set for 4 hours. Once the key lime pie is set, you can prepare the coconut whipped cream if you’d like for a topping! Follow the instructions in the post. Then top with lime wedges and serve! Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Notes:

Oats: you can use sprouted oats or rolled oats here. I do not recommend using steel cutouts. Use gluten-free certified as needed.

Arrowroot starch: you can swap in an equal amount of cornstarch if you’d like to use that instead.

Sweetened condensed coconut milk: the brand I get, which I believe is the only one on the market and is intonational, is Nature’s Charm. If that is unavailable to you in your grocery store, then you can use 200 grams more coconut milk and 120 grams of maple syrup.

Nutritional Value

Calories 314 | Total Fat 20.1g | Saturated Fat 8.1g | Cholesterol 3mg | Sodium 100mg | Total Carbohydrates 33.7g | Dietary Fiber 4.2g | Total Sugars 13.4g | Protein 4.1g | Calcium 22mg | Iron 2mg | Potassium 147mg |