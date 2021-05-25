The 6 Best Veggie Burgers to Buy That Are Actually Healthy

Everyone has a favorite plant-based burger by now, whether it's Beyond, or Impossible, or another brand, but none of these are particularly healthy, according to doctors, since they contain a variety of ingredients not grown in the ground. By contrast, the good old-fashioned veggie burger is based on whole foods like lentils, mushrooms, carrots, beets, peas, and whole grains such as quinoa and brown rice. For the most part, these veggie burgers are healthier and contain less fat and more fiber per ounce, but the beef with them is that they were not as delicious. A lot has changed and now companies have reformulated their veggie burgers to be satisfying and tasty, as well as juicy and robust, all from ingredients you could grow in your garden.

We taste-tested the whole crop of healthy plant-based veggie burgers to consider which ones to buy from the lineup of those loaded with clean ingredients such as vegetables, beans, grains, chia seeds, split peas, lentils, sunflower seeds, and even walnuts.

Here are the six best veggie burgers on the market, that are also healthy. Some from tried and true companies we have loved for years, and the others are brand new. Bring any of these to your next BBQ and let the taste-testing begin!

The Garden Veggie Burger is loaded with healthy ingredients such as roasted peppers, corn, carrots, onions, peas, rolled oats and brown rice. You can actually see the veggies mixed inside and these burgers go great with lettuce, tomato and vegan mayo on a toasted whole-wheat bun.

Amy’s burger has the same thick texture and feels as meat which is kind of amazing considering it’s made of mushrooms and a whole lineup of healthy vegetables, but perhaps the walnuts are the secret to adding that extra hefty bite. When you grill it, the burger may cook faster than you expect so take it off a little earlier than you might have expected to. This burger has bulgar wheat, onions, celery, carrots, oats, walnuts and wheat gluten and potatoes so stay away if you are allergic to gluten. But everyone else will enjoy it.

3. Gardein Chipotle Black Bean Burger

Made with black beans, brown rice, roasted corn and red and green bell peppers these Chipotle Black Bean Burgers have a slightly Mexican cuisine taste with the authentic chipotle seasoning. The burger tasted a bit dry once cooked, so add extra toppings such as vegan mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

4. Dr. Praeger’s Kale Veggie Burgers

Dr. Praeger’s Kale Veggie Burgers are packed with nine vegetables in this powerhouse patty. In addition to kale as the first ingredient, it’s made with onions, sweet potatoes, carrots, corn, red peppers, water chestnuts, zucchini, broccoli and quinoa and plenty of healthy taste! If you want a thicker burger I would suggest adding two to your bun, as they are fairly thin, but they come four to a box so two people can still dine on a single package. Dr. Praeger’s was founded in 1994 with a mission to bring healthy food to everyone. Not all their products are vegan so be sure to read the ingredients before purchasing if you follow a plant-based diet.

5. Hilary’s Root Veggie Burgers

The Root Veggie Burger by Hilary’s is cooked with whole grain millet and a combo of root veggies including beets, carrots, turnips and sweet potatoes. They have a robust thickness also contain ground flaxseed, roasted garlic and turmeric for an added kick. If you have allergies these are perfect for you as they are free from the top 10 allergens. It smelled great while cooking and would appeal to non-vegans that are looking for a healthier option to meat.

Veggie Patty by Big Mountain Foods is a female-led business is owned by a mother-daughter team in Vancouver but available at Kroger stores in the US. These patties are big, thick and taste healthy, with yellow split peas, carrots, green peas, red pepper, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, onion, garlic and flavored with liquid smoke. The texture and consistency are satisfying to anyone who loves a big juicy burger.