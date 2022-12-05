The 9 Best Vegan Holiday Products to Buy at Trader Joe’s

This time of the year, Trader Joe's stores transform into a festive wonderland of shelves packed with cheerful seasonal items that you can only enjoy for a few months. Thanks to an increase in plant-based product releases in the last few years, there is a well-rounded selection of vegan items this time of year.

Here are the best vegan baked goods, hot drinks, and candies that you should add to your list this winter to celebrate the holiday season in a totally plant-based way. For our favorite year-round vegan products at Trader Joe's, visit this handy guide of the best meatless and dairy-free buys.

The Best Vegan Holiday Products at Trader Joe's

1. Vegan Gingerbread Loaf

If I were to recommend one item on this list as a must-try, it's this dairy-free gingerbread loaf. Moist, festive, and topped with crystallized sugar which gives it a very welcome crunch in contrast to the soft spicy bread, this is one of those 'bet you can't just have one slice' items, and I've capped off many a night devouring the entire thing. Toast a slice, smother it in some plant-based butter, and you have yourself a holiday treat that will be a hit with anyone.

2. Wintry Blend Ground Coffee

Why not make every part of your routine festive? TJ's Wintry Blend coffee amps up your morning cup of joe with spices like clove, cinnamon, and peppercorn. Get this fan-favorite soon because it will only be on shelves during the winter months, and sells out fast.

3. Non-Dairy Mint and Chip Bon Bons

To add to Trader Joe's roster of dairy-free delights, these Mint & Chip Bon Bons are completely vegan and marry two of the best flavors for a wintry treat: Dark chocolate and mint. Find these in the frozen aisle.

4. Peppermint Mini Marshmallows

Trader Joe's is one of the few trusty places where you're able to find gelatin-free marshmallows. During the holiday season, they bulk up their offerings with these peppermint-flavored mini marshmallows which are the perfect topping for a steaming cup of cocoa.

5. Scandinavian Tidings

Trader Joe's is an expert at taking traditionally animal-based items and making them accidentally vegan, such as these gummies which trade gelatin for tapioca syrup and cornstarch and get their colors from natural sources like turmeric, spirulina, and vegetable extracts.

6. Candy Cane Green Tea

While we're spicing up your coffee, could we interest you in some Candy Cane Green Tea to get into the spirit of the season? In addition to peppermint, this holiday tea also features notes of vanilla and is a great decaffeinated option to accompany your vegan dessert.

7. O'Nog Non-Dairy Oat Beverage

If you love the syrupy sweetness of egg nog, why not trade in the traditional recipe for a dairy-free version made from oats? Equally as delicious, this plant-based beverage is great alongside cookies or can be used as a creamer in your morning cup of coffee.

8. Winter Wassail Punch

What would the holidays be without a good punch? Trader Joe's Winter Wassail Punch is a fan favorite for a reason. The brand describes the taste as a "sweetened blend of black currant, apple, and lemon juices, with cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, cardamom, ginger, and orange peel." Add slices of citrus and rosemary for a beautiful garnish, this punch is a great alcohol-free beverage option for guests, and can also be infused with whatever liquor you please, but we'd recommend a woodsy Bourbon.

9. Candy Cane Joe Os

Trader Joe's well-loved copycat Oreo cookies get a holiday makeover with a candy cane flavor. If you love chocolate and peppermint, pick up a box of these vegan cookies and you'll discover that the dairy-free creamy filling is freckled with bits of candy cane pieces for extra cheer.

