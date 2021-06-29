Is it even summer if you're not sipping on an Aperol spritz? This fizzy, fruity orange drink brightens up any day and is a must-have sparkler to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend. Aperol Spritz is a classic Italian wine-based cocktail, commonly served as an aperitif in Italy, but tastes incredible anytime, anywhere.

If you've never tried this drink, you're in for a delicious surprise. The mix is fruity yet bitter with orange-infused flavors from the Aperol and has a spritz taste and effect from the Processco and club soda that makes it harder to put the drink down. Celebrate all summer long with this Italian spritz and serve them up at your Fourth of July gathering this weekend. Cheers!

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Classic Aperol Spritz

Makes 1

Ingredients

Scoop of Ice

3/4 cup of Aperol

3/4 cup of dry Prosecco

Splash of club soda

Orange slice, for garnish

Instructions