How to Make a Fruit Tart with Vegan Custard

This beautiful and delicious fruit tart with lemon custard is a classic Italian pastry recipe that everyone loves. And of course, we veganized it and made it extra healthy without compromising its taste. The result is a vegan fruit tart with vegan custard that is egg-free, dairy-free, made with whole-grain flour, and plenty of fresh seasonal fruit.

Fresh, colorful, sweet, and nutritious, with a shell of vegan shortcake pastry, filled with vegan lemon custard and tons of seasonal fresh fruit on top - strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, nectarines, kiwis, cherries and mint leaves. Are you ready to be blown away by this veganized Italian classic?

Fruit tart with fresh fruit and custard is a traditional Italian pastry that can be found in pretty much any pastry shop from the north to the south of Italy. Growing up I ate hundreds of those colorful cakes, and their flavor is still impressed in my memory.

This is why you've got to trust me when I tell you that this veganized version of fresh fruit tart with our homemade vegan lemon custard is just as delicious as the traditional recipes....but...a a lot healthier and environment-friendly as it's made with no eggs, no milk and no butter.

Why we love it: Fruit tarts are a summer staple and an easy dessert to whip together for a backyard party. A traditional fruit tart contains dairy and eggs but this recipe is 100% vegan and has the same delicious flavor!

Make it for: A summer dessert and bring it to the summer BBQ party! Present this beautiful dessert on a white platter and cut 10 slices to share with the party guest. Enjoy this dessert with red or white sangria.

Recipe Developer: Nico & Louise, @theplantbasedschool

Prep Time:15 mins

Cook Time: 30 mins

Resting Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 1 hour