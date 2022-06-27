PlantX Launches a Vegan Meal Delivery Service Nationwide

Americans have returned to work with busier schedules than ever. Eating at home has become a challenge, but PlantX is coming to help US consumers eat healthier at home during the week. The Canadian vegan retailer just announced that it will expand the company’s XMeals online shopping platform to the entire United States. Soon, American consumers will be able to order chef-crafted, nutritious meals directly to their doorsteps.

XMeals (xmeals.com) features a user-friendly and interactive selection of healthy and sustainable meals for consumers to choose from. The company intends to use the platform to boost brand awareness and increase the accessibility of plant-based eating to Americans nationwide by providing meals prepared by a team of executive chefs, trainers, and nutritionists.

"Our new XMeals website is a valuable opportunity to further build and deepen our customer relationships in the United States, as well as contribute to the well-being of our American community by facilitating their transition towards healthier eating routines," PlantX CEO Lorne Rapkin said. "Beyond boosting customer loyalty and satisfaction, we are confident that this portal will drive further business growth and success in the United States."

PlantX launched the XMeals delivery service in July 2021 for exclusively Canadian consumers. The meal delivery service offers one-time purchase options and subscription services, which provide customers with weekly or monthly deliveries of three meals minimum. Customers can customize their orders with add-ons. By subscribing, customers also gain access to PlantX’s registered dietician Amy Gensel’s complete meal plan, available for three- or five-day programs.

PlantX is Bringing Vegan Food to Americans

PlantX is already helping American consumers gain access to healthy, environmentally-friendly foods through its online platform and growing brick-and-mortar retail sector. Currently, the PlantX online grocery platform offers over 10,000 plant-based products. The company also recently partnered with Amazon Marketplace to expand its customer outreach, allowing more customers than ever to shop for plant-based food products.

The company intends on building up its vegan empire with the help of investors and ambassadors including Chef Matthew Kenney and tennis champion Venus Williams. Kenney teamed up with PlantX to expand his New Deli concept and eventually develop a specialty meal program that has yet to be released.

PlantX currently operates brick-and-mortar stores across North America called XMarket. Customers can browse the aisles for plant-based products in every standard food category. Currently, XMarket is open in Chicago, IL; Ottawa, On; Toronto, On; Venice, CA; and Squamish, BC. The company intends to open new locations in the coming years.

Vegan Delivery on the Rise

Last year marked a significant year for plant-based delivery demands. In December, Grubhub revealed that its most ordered food of 2021 was the Impossible Cheeseburgers, and though not 100 percent vegan, the meatless option took first place among consumers. PlantX is joined by several other vegan delivery services including Vejii – an online plant-based delivery platform that acquired Vegan Essentials last April.

For New Yorkers, the famed Eleven Madison Park released a meal delivery service that brought fine dining home to the dining room table. The three-Michelin star restaurant crafted a meal kit that helps customers eat healthier throughout the week with chef-crafted, nutritious, and ready-to-eat meals.

For more plant-based happenings, visit The Beet's News articles.