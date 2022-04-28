A Michelin-starred meal, from the comfort of your couch? Eleven Madison Park’s Chef Daniel Humm is making it a reality, unveiling the new Eleven Madison Home – a meal kit delivery service that brings the masterful plant-based fine dining directly to New Yorkers. Eleven Madison Park’s new delivery offshoot will feature chef-crafted dishes from the three Michelin-starred restaurant, but redesigned to be delivered and eaten at home.

Eleven Madison Home will prepare weekly delivery boxes with plant-based meals, snacks, and desserts for $150 per person or $285 for two. The new concept kitchen will provide local Manhattan shipping as well. The upscale vegan meal kits also cater to people with busy lifestyles, making meal preparation straightforward. The inventive delivery kit will follow Eleven Madison Park’s menu and local sourcing standards.

Chef Humm revealed that he developed Eleven Madison Home to help people incorporate plant-based foods into their lives easier. The highly-acclaimed New York City restaurant opened in 2011, but it wasn’t until last year that Humm decided to roll out a mostly plant-based menu. The restaurant abandoned its staple dishes, including dry-aged duck critics raved about, in favor of plant-based foods. Humm’s decision helped usher in a greater acceptance of vegan cuisine in the fine-dining world.

“Almost every night, when I greet guests in the dining room at Eleven Madison Park, I hear a compliment along the lines of, ‘If I could eat this way, I would eat plant-based all the time,’” Humm said to VegNews. “At first, I just took this as lovely encouragement of the change we’ve made to our approach — until it dawned on me that there was something there for us to explore.

“Could we do more to bring that happiness to people outside the restaurant? Without preaching about it, could we do more to encourage people to fall in love with a plant-based lifestyle? It’s only so often you can dine at Eleven Madison Park, yet there are so many euphoric flavors that we can easily adapt for at home; so many local farmers, purveyors, and stories that we can honor.”

This meal kit service is not Eleven Madison Park’s first foray into mobile offerings. Last year, the restaurant teamed up with local non-profit Rethink Food to launch a food truck. The Eleven Madison Truck intended to provide nutritious meals to food-insecure communities. This extension of the restaurant commissary kitchen is an effort to combat food insecurity and promote a more equitable food system.

Eleven Madison Park’s delectably designed plant-based menu is introducing countless people to the potential of a plant-based menu. Now, the home delivery menu will help people learn how to eat plant-based outside of the restaurant. The delivery box could include everything from a Whole-Grain Oatmeal with Rhubarb Compote & Roasted Pecan Butter to Israeli Couscous with Roasted Carrots & Mushroom Kebab. For a snack, customers might find Chickpea Crisps & Olive Tapenade, and for dessert, Eleven Madison Park pastry chefs will provide fan-favorite baked goods.

The Era of Vegan Fine Dining

When Eleven Madison Park announced it would reopen with a 100 percent plant-based menu last May, chef Humm shocked Manhattan and the world. Despite some controversy with a private party menu featuring animal products, Humm’s impressive plant-based menu proves to fine dining guests that vegan cuisine belongs at the upper echelons of food culture.

“We have always operated with sensitivity to the impact we have on our surroundings, but it was becoming ever clearer that the current food system is simply not sustainable, in so many ways,” Humm wrote last year. “We use food to express ourselves as richly and authentically as our craft allows – and our creativity has always been tied to a specific moment in time. In this way, the restaurant is a personal expression in dialogue with our guests. It was clear that after everything we all experienced this past year, we couldn’t open the same restaurant.

“With that in mind, I’m excited to share that we’ve made the decision to serve a plant-based menu in which we do not use any animal products — every dish is made from vegetables, both from the earth and the sea, as well as fruits, legumes, fungi, grains, and so much more.”

Eleven Madison Park joined a growing plant-based movement in the fine dining community. In 2021, vegan and vegetarian restaurants received an unprecedented 81 Michelin stars. Michelin-starred chefs – who may have previously scoffed at vegan foods – have started to incorporate plant-based foods into their repertoire.

Last September, chef Alain Ducasse opened a “95 percent” plant-based restaurant in Paris called Sapid. More shockingly, Chef Gordon Ramsey is singing the praises of plant-based cuisine, slinging vegan burgers from his new Chicago restaurant. With legendary figures leaning closer to plant-based foods, upscale diners will most likely begin to recognize the value as well.

