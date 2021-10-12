Pumpkin spice loaf with a cup of coffee to start your day is arguably one of the best things about fall and we have the perfect vegan and gluten-free recipe.

For breakfast or dessert, bake this Pumpkin Spice Bread and fill your kitchen with a festive aroma to treat yourself to a warm, zesty, pumpkin-flavored loaf made with coconut flour, pumpkin bread, pumpkin, flax eggs, agave, and vanilla. This recipe is unique because it still has that same soft, gooey texture on the inside and a crisp texture on the edges (everything we love about a loaf) without milk or eggs.

To complete the entire pumpkin experience, check out our guide to the best pumpkin plant-based items featuring everything from creamers, candy, and cookie dough, to healthy soup for everyone.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 45-50 minutes

Chill Time: 20 minutes

Pumpkin Spice Bread

Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

1/2 cup Coconut Flour

1 1/2 Tablespoons Pumpkin Spice Blend

1/2 Teaspoon Baking Soda

1/4 Teaspoon Baking Powder

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1 Can Pumpkin

4 Flax Eggs

3 Tablespoons Agave

1 Tablespoon Coconut Oil, melted

3/4 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF and line a loaf tin with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine coconut flour, pumpkin spice blend, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together canned pumpkin, flax eggs, agave, coconut oil, and vanilla extract. Fold wet ingredients into dry ingredients, then pour batter into the loaf tin. Bake until inserted toothpick comes out dry, 45-50 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes before slicing.

Nutritionals: Servings 4

Calories 186 | Total Fat 5.5g | Saturated Fat 4.3g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 457mg | Total Carbohydrates 33.6g | Dietary Fiber 10.6 | Total Sugars 15.6g | Protein 3.5g | Calcium 60mg | Iron 2mg | Potassium 299mg |