There's no better indication that the summer is shuttering its doors than spotting a new crop of pumpkin-flavored products on store shelves. In recent years, there has been a pumpkin spice explosion, led by Starbucks' iconic lattes, and though this drink isn't vegan-friendly, the signature flavor has trickled down to vegan products.

Because it's now officially autumn, we're celebrating the new season by rounding up the very best of the pumpkin-flavored vegan products on the market. From coffee to cookies, soup to cinnamon rolls, here are the very best plant-based pumpkin offerings of the season.

1. Califia Pumpkin Spice Coldbrew

There are few things more comforting than starting off a chilly morning with a cup of coffee. If you're like me, even in the dead of winter, iced coffee just tastes better. With Califia Farms' Pumpkin Spice Coldbrew, every cup becomes festive, without having to sacrifice your chilly drink as the weather changes. This Pumpkin Spice Coldbrew isn't overly pumpkin-y, and will be a perfect, subtle taste for anyone looking to dip a toe into fall flavors. You can find your local Califia Farms retailer by using the website's store locator.

2. Gigantic Smashing Pumpkin Candy Bar

This fall, Gigantic!'s offerings are only getting better with the recently-debuted Smashing Pumpkin flavor, which encapsulates the joy of being a child on Halloween. Smashing Pumpkin captures the nostalgia of Halloweens past with a forward-looking ingredient list that's totally plant-based and contains no animal products and just 7 grams of sugar. Check out this new flavor introduced just in time for fall.

3. DEUX Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough

What if you could boost your immunity during flu season while snacking on delicious plant-based cookie dough? It may seem far-fetched, but DEUX has done the impossible with its better-for-you cookie doughs – loaded with healthy ingredients, like its new Pumpkin Spice flavor fortified with elderberry and zinc. My favorite thing about this flavor is that it combines the fan-favorite pumpkin spice with chocolate chunks – an unlikely combination that is as delectable as it is unique. Eat it straight out of the tub (since it contains no egg or dairy), or scoop the dough onto a baking sheet and bake it for the easiest and most delicious way to strengthen your immunity this fall. My favorite way to indulge is by baking two large, flat cookies and sandwiching dairy-free vanilla bean ice cream between them. You can purchase DEUX cookie dough on the brand's website.

4. PARTAKE Pumpkin Spice Cookies

If you can't be bothered to bake and need an allergen-friendly, crowd-pleasing treat, head over the PARTAKE. This Jay-Z and Beyonce-backed brand (through their investment company Marcy Venture Partners) is bringing festivity to its soft-baked cookies with a new Pumpkin Spice flavor. Chewy, cinnamon-y, and impossible to have just one, these cookies are bite-sized and great for kids. You can purchase PARTAKE cookies online or at Trader Joe's nationwide.

5. Trader Joe's Pumpkin Rolls

Another of Trader Joe's "accidentally vegan" products, these Pumpkin Rolls contain palm oil instead of butter much like the brand's Cinnamon Rolls. Perfect for an indulgent brunch, just pop the can, roll the dough up, and finish with the pumpkin spice drizzle. These rolls are the perfect comfort food that will fill your entire home with an irresistible autumnal smell. Find pumpkin rolls at your local Trader Joe's.

6. Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread

While this TJ's favorite mix requires adding an egg into the batter, thanks to the blog Earth Powered Family, I was able to make the recipe entirely vegan by substituting the egg for a can of pumpkin puree and a bit of neutral oil. The final product was rich, moist, and held up well, nobody would know that I had omitted animal product from the instructions. Find pumpkin bread at your local Trader Joe's.

7. Chobani Oat Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Add a splash of pumpkin spice to coffee, tea, or hot chocolate with this Chobani oat creamer. Rich and full-bodied, swap out your classic creamer for a more festive option and add to your morning cup for added sweetness and a bit of festivity, or add to baked goods for a boost of flavor.

8. Proper Good Spiced Pumpkin South with Coconut Milk, Cinnamon & Turmeric

If you love a made-for-you meal that you can pop into the microwave for 90 seconds and have lunch ready, this soup is for you. It comes in a festive pumpkin and ghoul illustrated package, has all the autumnal cheer of the season, and instructs on the box "heat and eat." But if it weren't also delicious that wouldn't matter.

Even if you don't adore pumpkin, this is a tasty soup that you'll want to keep on hand for those post-hike pick-me-ups. It's creamy and rich without being too sweet or overly cloying. There are vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots, and spices like rosemary, ginger, and coriander seed, which add up to a homemade tasting bowl to warm you up on an autumnal day.

Find the soup on the company's website.