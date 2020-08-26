Sweet and Crunchy V & GF Coconut Almond Granola

Granola is one of those toppings that taste amazing on almost anything with a hint of sweetness. I like to top the crunchy mix on salads, dairy-free yogurt parfaits, dairy-free ice cream, and when I'm feeling creative, I'll bind the granola into small bars with agave and store them in the fridge to enjoy all week as a quick on-the-go snack.

There are so many granola recipes on the internet because 1. it's easy to make and 2. because it's a healthy snack that makes everything taste a little better. Add this sweet crunch to your parfait mixed with fresh fruit like blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and crunchy nuts and seeds with a dallop of peanut butter. This recipe is simple to make and most of the ingredients you probably have on hand so there's no need to go to the grocery store!

Another plus is that this recipe is completely vegan and gluten-free for anyone who wants to eat more plant-based or and limit your gluten-intake. Try more V & GF recipes from The Beet here.

Note from the recipe developer: *If you don't have Go Macro bars on hand, can substitute with energy/protein bars of your choice -- about 130g total. Alternatively, use 1 extra cup rolled oats, 1 extra tablespoon almond butter, and 2 tablespoons liquid sweetener.

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Why we love it: This recipe is not too sweet and adds a crunchy texture to any snack or meal. I like to eat this granola simply by itself or add it to my yogurt parfait. Save the leftovers in the fridge for the entire week and munch of them when you need a snack and boost of energy.

Make it for: A healthy snack or topping that you can store on your pantry counter for your breakfast and lunch meals.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes