Sweet and Crunchy V & GF Coconut Almond Granola
Granola is one of those toppings that taste amazing on almost anything with a hint of sweetness. I like to top the crunchy mix on salads, dairy-free yogurt parfaits, dairy-free ice cream, and when I'm feeling creative, I'll bind the granola into small bars with agave and store them in the fridge to enjoy all week as a quick on-the-go snack.
There are so many granola recipes on the internet because 1. it's easy to make and 2. because it's a healthy snack that makes everything taste a little better. Add this sweet crunch to your parfait mixed with fresh fruit like blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and crunchy nuts and seeds with a dallop of peanut butter. This recipe is simple to make and most of the ingredients you probably have on hand so there's no need to go to the grocery store!
Another plus is that this recipe is completely vegan and gluten-free for anyone who wants to eat more plant-based or and limit your gluten-intake. Try more V & GF recipes from The Beet here.
Note from the recipe developer: *If you don't have Go Macro bars on hand, can substitute with energy/protein bars of your choice -- about 130g total. Alternatively, use 1 extra cup rolled oats, 1 extra tablespoon almond butter, and 2 tablespoons liquid sweetener.
Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon
Why we love it: This recipe is not too sweet and adds a crunchy texture to any snack or meal. I like to eat this granola simply by itself or add it to my yogurt parfait. Save the leftovers in the fridge for the entire week and munch of them when you need a snack and boost of energy.
Make it for: A healthy snack or topping that you can store on your pantry counter for your breakfast and lunch meals.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Serves 3 people
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup desiccated coconut or coconut chips
- 2 GoMacro bars coconut + almond butter + chocolate chips
- 2 tbsp almond butter or nut/seed butter of your choice
- 1/2 cup applesauce
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400F/200C and line a baking tray with a baking mat/parchment paper.
- In a food processor, blend the almond butter, sweetener, applesauce, and Go Macro granola bars until the bars have broken into small pieces.
- Stir in the oats and coconut. Once combined, spread the mixture evenly onto the baking tray.
- Bake for ~20 minutes or until golden brown, stirring at the halfway mark. Let cool completely before serving.