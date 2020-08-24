Spiced Green Pear Plant-Based Protein Shake Recipe

Pear season started at the beginning of Augst and ends in October so it's time to take advantage of this fresh fruit. Pears add sweetness to smoothies and taste even more delcious when mixed with spiced granola. Make this smoothie for breakfast, snack, or lunch by adding the blend into a smoothie bowl and topping with cinnamon, granola, and fresh fruit.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: This smoothie is in season! Pears are at their peak right now and taste amazing in smoothies or smoothie bowls. Go to your local fruit market and stock up on pears to make delicious new recipes like this one!

Make it for: Breakfast, snack, or a quick lunch. Drink your smoothie on the go or enjoy it in a bowl topped with fresh fruit and spicy toppings like granola.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

@flora_and_vino