Spiced Green Pear Plant-Based Protein Shake Recipe
Pear season started at the beginning of Augst and ends in October so it's time to take advantage of this fresh fruit. Pears add sweetness to smoothies and taste even more delcious when mixed with spiced granola. Make this smoothie for breakfast, snack, or lunch by adding the blend into a smoothie bowl and topping with cinnamon, granola, and fresh fruit.
If you love smoothies, sign up for The Beet's Smoothie of The Day newsletter and receive free smoothie recipes from celebrities, vegan chefs, and plant-based influencers right to your inbox.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino
Why we love it: This smoothie is in season! Pears are at their peak right now and taste amazing in smoothies or smoothie bowls. Go to your local fruit market and stock up on pears to make delicious new recipes like this one!
Make it for: Breakfast, snack, or a quick lunch. Drink your smoothie on the go or enjoy it in a bowl topped with fresh fruit and spicy toppings like granola.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Spiced Green Pear Protein Shake
Yields 2 Shakes
Ingredients
- 2 medium pears, cored and sliced (frozen preferred for thicker shakes)
- 2 cup unsweetened almond milk (+more as needed to reach desired consistency)
- 2–3 Medjool dates, to taste
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- Pinch of powdered ginger
- 2 big handfuls of frozen spinach
- 1/2 small avocado or 1/4 medium
- 2 scoops vanilla protein powder
- Bob’s Red Mill Coconut Spice Pan-Baked Granola
Instructions
- Add all ingredients except the granola to a high-speed blender and process until smooth and creamy.
- Add more almond milk to reach your desired consistency.
- Divide mixture between two glasses and top with granola and more cinnamon.
Enjoy immediately!