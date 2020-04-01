We all love a smoothie. And most of us already have our own perfect smoothie recipe with some must-add ingredients like berries, our favorite plant-based milk, and greens, seeds or nuts. You might even add protein powder for a little extra boost. Meanwhile, we will include Immune-Boosting ingredients that include vitamins, minerals, and everything you need to stay strong and healthy now when you need it most.

But sometimes you need a little inspiration. For instance, I keep adding kale and blueberries and end up with something a little too ... brown. If you want to receive a "Smoothie of the Day" from The Beet, some from celebrities, others from chefs, influencers, doctors and TV personalities, sign up here. Happy mixing, pouring and sipping. Start your blenders!

Want to get going right this second? Check out a few of our favorites, below. There's more where these come from! Simply sign up and you'll receive your first Smoothie of the Day newsletter right away.

Feeling under the weather? This green smoothie is full of essential vitamins to boost your immune system and increase your energy. Start your day on the right foot by fueling your body with this smoothie filled with oranges, spinach, turmeric, and other anti-inflammatory ingredients that may help prevent sickness and power your immune system.

Ingredients 1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 lime freshly squeezed

1/2 cup Lifeway Plantiful Coconut Vanilla

1 banana

1/2 tbsp turmeric

1/2 tbsp chia seeds

2 cups baby spinach

Instructions Wash all your produce well before starting. Place your ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. ENJOY!

This smoothie is brimming with health benefits, and you can customize it by adding more greens to increase your fiber intake. Blueberries are packed with antioxidants and help boost your immune system. Spinach is a good source of iron and magnesium which helps to give you more energy.

Ingredients 2 tbsp hemp hearts

1 tbsp chia seeds

1/3 cup frozen blueberries

1 handful spinach, fresh or frozen

1/2 banana

1/4 cup coconut yogurt (or coconut kefir, or another plain plant-based yogurt of choice)

1 cup of water

Instructions Add all your ingredients to a blender, and blend on high until smooth and creamy.

Golden milk is all the rage now, but the truth is that people have been drinking them for centuries—and for good reason. Golden milk is basically any kind of milk with turmeric, black pepper, and fat—with the latter two ingredients increasing the bioavailability of turmeric’s powerful healing compounds. And we could all use more of that right about now! This delicious recipe is the creation of Food Network star and Weelicious founder Catherine McCord, who just authored a book of smoothies to make with the family, Smoothie Project.

Ingredients ½ fresh or frozen banana, peeled

½ cup (80 g) fresh or frozen mango chunks

¼ cup (33 g) frozen cauliflower florets

½-inch (1.25-cm) piece fresh turmeric, peeled and chopped, or ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (Vegan substitute for honey: Agave)

2 teaspoons coconut oil

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper ¾ cup (180 ml) milk of choice OPTIONAL SUPER BOOSTS: Vanilla Protein Powder (Check out The Beet's favorite powders here)

Chia Seeds

Collagen Peptides (The Beet recommends the vegan collagen from Aloe Gorgeous)

Reishi

Ashwagandha

Bee Pollen (Opt-out if you are Vegan)