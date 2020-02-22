Catherine McCord is a chef, TV host, mother of three and all-around healthy living guru whose new book, Smoothie Project, is designed to make it easier than ever to feed yourself and your family nutritious food that is delicious, fun to make and allows healthy eating to become a family affair. Her Weelicious blog is a parents' dream of what to feed picky kids when no one will touch their broccoli and you don't want to just "give in" and order in fast food. Here she shares with The Beet her favorite Golden Milk smoothie that's packed with antioxidants and nutritious ingredients—it's so soothing, it goes down like a milkshake! Here's Catherine's take:

Why I Love This Golden Milk Smoothie

Golden milks are all the rage now, but the truth is that people have been drinking them for centuries—and for good reason. Golden milk is basically any kind of milk with turmeric, black pepper, and fat—with the latter two ingredients increasing the bioavailability of turmeric’s powerful healing compounds. And we could all use more of that right about now!

I take the classic drink a step further and turn it into a smoothie. Frozen mango and banana lend it a tropical bent, not to mention the added benefit of potassium, vitamin C, and other immunity-boosting nutrients. Cinnamon and turmeric give warmth and depth of flavor to the drink. If you’re looking for anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and digestion benefits, this smoothie is the one.

Golden Milk Smoothie

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS: ½ fresh or frozen banana, peeled

½ cup (80 g) fresh or frozen mango chunks

¼ cup (33 g) frozen cauliflower florets

½-inch (1.25-cm) piece fresh turmeric, peeled and chopped, or ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (Vegan substitute for honey: Agave)

2 teaspoons coconut oil

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper ¾ cup (180 ml) milk of choice OPTIONAL SUPER BOOSTS: Vanilla Protein Powder (Check out The Beet's favorite powders here)

Chia Seeds

Collagen Peptides (The Beet recommends the vegan collagen from Aloe Gorgeous)

Reishi

Ashwagandha

Bee Pollen (Opt-out if you are Vegan)