To be your all-around healthiest, especially right now, we urge you to eat a whole-food plant-based diet. Your 2 Week Clean Eating Plan is here. Sign up now for 14 days of recipes, daily motivation to stay on track, tips from experts, bonus smoothie recipes and more.

2 Week Clean Eating Plan Sign-Up







Here is everything you need to eat clean, feel great and emerge from this time period healthier than you started! (And all the food is all totally vegan.) Sign up Now! Your Clean Eating Plan starts whenever you want it to!

The recipes were created by Gemma Davis, whose popular vegan blog The Compassionate Road is full of gorgeous photos and mouth-watering dishes that are both healthy and easy to make.

Davis is a Naturopath, Yoga teacher, mother, and activist with "a huge passion for animals and planet earth" and promotes wellbeing through plant-based nutrition. She believes that through mindful and healthy choices we can create positive change and live kind and healthy lives.

Sign up today! You'll get a daily email newsletter that includes your breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner and healthy dessert, plus major motivation, tips, shopping lists, expert advice and support. Download The Beet app for your daily alerts so you can stay on track for 14 days of clean, healthy eating.